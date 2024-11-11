DC’s Peacemaker Season 2 First Footage Revealed by Max Shows Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. in Live-Action

Team Peacemaker is back in action. Ahead of Sunday’s season (or series?) finale of The Penguin, Max premiered a first look at another DC series coming to the streaming service in 2025: Peacemaker season 2. In-between glimpses of the Dune prequel Dune: Prophecy, the IT prequel Welcome to Derry, The Last of Us season 2, and Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is footage from the sophomore season of the James Gunn-created series, which is set in the new DC Universe after the events of Gunn’s Superman movie.

“No matter how far away we are from each other, no one will ever break us apart,” John Cena’s Christopher Smith says over footage of the “11th Street Kids” gang toasting with beers: Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), and Adrian Chase / Vigilante (Freddie Stroma). Watch the just-released sizzle reel below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sandwiched between shots of a bloody bar fight and Peacemaker knifing someone in the throat is the first look at Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) — the father of former Task Force X leader Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), who was killed by Peacemaker in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Grillo will first voice Rick Flag Sr. in the Max animated series Creature Commandos before appearing in Superman (set to open in theaters on July 11, 2025), and Peacemaker season 2 (streaming the second half of 2025).

“What you got to understand and keep in mind is I’m the guy who plays Peacemaker,” Cena recently told Variety about the nearly four-year wait between seasons. “So when we come out with a show and it’s the No. 1 show on Max and, finally, we take a character who is supposed to be dead [after The Suicide Squad], bring Peacemaker back to life, and people enjoy the universe and want to see more of it — but then you have a shift in the structure of who is calling the shots over at DC.”

“James and Peter [Safran] actually both called me and said, ‘You know what, we want to take some time to do this right. But it’s just going to take a little time,’” Cena said. “So it was crazy to know we did something people want, they want more of it, let’s do it again. And everybody’s like, ‘No wait, we just got to do a few things first. And we have this whole plan, and it’s all going to work together. So if you just trust us, we’ll be okay.’ And it seems like forever ago, now that we’re filming every day, it seems like it will be just right around the corner that we’re watching season 2.”

DC Studios’ Creature Commandos debuts on Max Dec. 5. Superman is slated for July 2025 as the first film of the new DCU canon, with Peacemaker season 2 confirmed to release later next year.