DC Releases New Justice League Logo

The latest relaunch of DC’s Justice League line of comics will include a new logo for the venerable superhero franchise, the publisher has revealed.

The new logo incorporates elements of numerous previous logos, including the “shield”-shaped background which has been prevalent in nearly every version of the Justice League‘s logo, a font that calls back to the Justice League titles of the ’90s, and a tilted angle that is in keeping with the most recent version of the comics logo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The serif on the J is also reminiscent of the Justice League and Justice League Unlimited animated series logos, which series writer Scott Snyder praised during a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

“If you didn’t read comics and you saw Super Friends, and you saw the Hall of Justice, well, the Hall of Justice is in this,” Snyder said. “And Martian Manhunter, if you loved the animated stuff as I did — the animated stuff is my bible — well, then this lineup sort of reflects that.”

Along with the new logo, there is trade dress bearing the “New Justice” logo in the cornerbox. Besides referencing “No Justice,” the miniseries that will launch the new Justice League books, the tagline is a reference to a new age for DC’s Justice League family of titles — in addition to Snyder’s Justice League, the publisher will launch a pair of companion titles.

Justice League Dark is coming in July from writer James Tynion IV and artists Alvaro Martinez Bueno and Raul Fernandez. That same month, DC will publish Justice League Odyssey by Joshua Williamson and Stjepan Sejic.

Each title will have a new lineup and a different mission statement from past Justice League spinoffs. Justice League Dark sees Wonder Woman teaming up with Detective Chimp, Man-Bat, Swamp Thing, and Zatanna, while Justice League Odyssey sees Jessica Cruz, Starfire, Doctor Fate, Azrael, and Cyborg teaming with the most unlikely Justice Leaguer of them all: Darkseid.

Justice League #1 is on sale June 6 from DC. The issue is written by Snyder and features art by Jim Cheung and Mark Morales. You can pre-order a copy from your local comic shop or pre-order a digital version from ComiXology.