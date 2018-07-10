DC Releases New Superman TV Commercial

Brian Michael Bendis is ready to take on the Man of Steel in a bold new way with this week’s Superman #1, and we’ve got a new trailer to further the hype.

Bendis actually started his take on Superman in the Man of Steel miniseries, which just recently concluded. This week though he takes over the big two Superman books, Superman and Action Comics, for a long ongoing run. As you can see in the trailer, the arc promises plenty of action, but as fans saw in Man of Steel, Bendis isn’t afraid to shake things up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can view the new trailer in the video above.

Bendis made a huge splash when the announcement came that he was leaving Marvel for DC, but when you think about it Bendis had pretty much tackled every major Marvel character and team during his stint there, so it was time for a new universe to explore.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Brian Michael Bendis exclusively to the DC family with a multiyear, multi-faceted deal,” DC’s statement read. “He’s one of the premier writers in the industry, having created so many unforgettable stories wherever he’s been and we can’t wait to see what he has planned for the DC Universe.”

The Rebirth team left Bendis plenty of things to explore before they departed, and we’re pretty sure Superman fans are in for one heck of a ride. “I would not have come up with this story — or the storyline or the theme — without Jor-El,” Bendis ComicBook.com. “when I first got the book, I called up and I said, ‘Is this really Jor-El? Is it Mxyzptlk or something? Are we going to find out [it’s a trick?]’ [Editorial] is like, ‘No, that’s really him. Are you okay with it?’ I went, ‘Thank you!’ I didn’t even know where I was going….I can tell you flat out I would’ve never gone down a road with Jor-El on any level if not for this beautiful gift, which has completely opened the book to me.”

You can read that full interview here.

Superman #1 is written by Brian Michael Bendis and is drawn by Joe Prado and Ivan Reis. David Mack and Adam Hughes are providing variant covers, and you can find the full description of the issue below.

“A bold new chapter for the greatest superhero of all time begins here as the superstar team of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Ivan Reis begin their run on the all-new SUPERMAN! The fallout from the Man of Steel miniseries has Clark Kent looking at the world through new eyes…with new ideas about what Superman could and should do for the city of Metropolis and the planet Earth. His first job? Getting the planet back out of the Phantom Zone!”

Superman #1 is in comic stores July 11th.