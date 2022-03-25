DC Reveals First Look at Batman: Beyond The White Knight #2 (Exclusive)

Sean Murphy is back with the next chapter in DC’s White Knight universe, and as the Batman: Beyond the White Knight title suggests, it is set to bring in another fan favorite to the world in Batman Beyond’s Terry McGinnis, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of Beyond The White Knight #2 for you right here! The three new pages, which can be viewed below, feature a glimpse of Terry in his new Batman suit with what seems to be some blood on his fist, so it’s safe to assume whoever was on the receiving end of that punch is the worse for wear. We then get a look at the two forces defending this new and high-tech Gotham, who very much seem to be at odds.

First we see the Dick Grayson-led GTO, who apprehends someone that looks a lot like Terry taking justice into his own hands. After taking him down, Grayson takes him away personally, but we’ll have to wait and see how this encounter plays out (and if this is indeed Terry and Grayson’s first encounter). The final page of the preview highlights the conflict between the GTO and the GCPD, as you can see Commissioner Barbara Gordon yelling at Grayson’s squad.

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Murphy about what’s in store for Terry and crew in Beyond the White Knight, and fans can look forward to a version of the character that is at first at odds with Bruce Wayne and the Bat-Family thanks to the manipulation of Derek Powers.

“The trick there is like Terry is the antagonist for a bit but I also don’t want to make him a bad guy, he’s obviously very likable and he’s being lied to, so Terry’s confused. With the traumatic loss of his father and the things going on in his family I think it makes sense that his brain would be a little bit scrambled,” Murphy said. “He’s sort of just looking for some guidance. Derek (Powers) is taking advantage of that for his own purposes. It’s sort of going to be up to Bruce to try to win Terry over, which is tricky because Bruce doesn’t have the best track record dealing with young people.”

Batman Beyond The White Knight #2 is written and drawn by Sean Murphy, and will hit comic stores this April. You can find the official description for the issue below.

BATMAN BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #2 (OF 8)

The humble beginnings of Terry McGinnis are revealed as Bruce Wayne becomes Gotham’s most wanted man! With the GTO on the case- does Captain Dick Grayson have what it takes to bring down his old mentor? It’s father versus son in the next chapter of this fan-favorite series! Plus- an unexpected ally from Bruce’s past could hold the key to saving the future. Harley Quinn is back and ready to knock you out! Go beyond the Gotham you know to discover an engrossing new take on the city and its heroes. Welcome to Neo-Gotham and the world of Beyond the White Knight!

Batman: Beyond The White Knight #1 hits comic stores and digital platforms on March 29th, and let us know what you think of the preview in the comments. You can also talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!