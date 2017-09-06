DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow Executive Producer Previews The Chicago Way

Executive Producer Marc Guggenheim previews tonight's midseason finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled "The Chicago Way" and takes place in Prohibition-era Chicago.

"This all takes place in the context of 1927 Chicago, the end of the Roaring '20s, the height of Prohibition," Guggenheim explains in the featurette (video above). We get to have our characters infiltrate a speakeasy; one of our Legends literally gets fitted with cement galoshes. We got Eliot Ness; we've got Al Capone. It is the formation of our Legion of Doom. We've already seen in earlier episodes, Eobard Thawne and Damien Darhk working together, but in the episode, we add another villain." Who? Malcolm Merlyn!

"LEGION OF DOOM — When a new Time Aberration is discovered by the Legends, they find themselves headed to 1927 Chicago. The Legends quickly realize that they have been set up by Eobard Thawne (guest star Matt Letscher), Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) and the newest member of the Legion of Doom, Malcolm Merlyn (guest start John Barrowman).

While everyone is trying to help fix what they think is the mission, Jax (Franz Drameh) encourages a reluctant Stein (Victor Garber) to share his secret with the other Legends. Stein is taken captive and Sara (Caity Lotz) must make the tough choice of either stopping the Legion of Doom or saving Stein. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) gets an unexpected visitor and is not sure how to handle it. Brandon Routh, Nick Zano and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star."

Ralph Hemecker directed the episode written by Sarah Nicole Jones & Ray Utarnachitt.

"The Chicago Way" of DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs tonight at 8 p.m ET/PT on The CW.