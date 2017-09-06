DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow Season 2 Episode 8: The Chicago Way Preview

Tonight, DC's Legends of Tomorrow was tasked with wrapping up the on-going crossover special hosted by The CW. The network pitted Green Arrow, Supergirl, the Flash, and the Legends against an aggressive, invading race of aliens known as The Dominators. Now, the thrilling special has ended, but there's still plenty to come for each of the DC shows - especially Legends of Tomorrow.

Not long ago, the sneak preview for the next episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow debuted online, and it is a doozy. The episode is titled "The Chicago Way" and will act as the midseason finale. If the name itself sounds familiar to you, then it is because it is. Brian De Palma coined the term in the 1987 film The Untouchables. In the movie, Seans Connery's Jimmy Malone utters the following famous line: ""You wanna get Capone? Here's how you get him. He pulls a knife, you pull a gun. He sends one of yours to the hospital, you send one of his to the morgue! That's the Chicago way, and that's how you get Capone!"

The episode will see the Legion of Doom team up to assist Al Capone in a surely deadly scheme. The Legends will also be in for a shock with an old team member of theirs seemingly comes back to the grave to betray them.

If you want to read the synopsis for "The Chicago Way," then you can check it out below:

"LEGION OF DOOM — When a new Time Aberration is discovered by the Legends, they find themselves headed to 1927 Chicago. The Legends quickly realize that they have been set up by Eobard Thawne (guest star Matt Letscher), Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) and the newest member of the Legion of Doom, Malcolm Merlyn (guest start John Barrowman).

While everyone is trying to help fix what they think is the mission, Jax (Franz Drameh) encourages a reluctant Stein (Victor Garber) to share his secret with the other Legends. Stein is taken captive and Sara (Caity Lotz) must make the tough choice of either stopping the Legion of Doom or saving Stein. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) gets an unexpected visitor and is not sure how to handle it. Brandon Routh, Nick Zano and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star."

Ralph Hemecker directed the episode written by Sarah Nicole Jones & Ray Utarnachitt.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "The Chicago Way" will debut on December 8, 2016.