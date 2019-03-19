DC Seemingly Confirms Major Villain Death

DC Comics is launching a new storyline called The Terminus Agenda this week in Teen Titans, which will feature the Titans going toe to toe with Deathstroke. That would be a tall order for any team, including the Justice League, but now the Titans are going to give it a go. That means they’ll be going against one of the DC universe’s deadliest killers, and from a new solicitation for Deathstroke #44 it seems there will be casualties, but not necessarily the ones you’re expecting. Be warned, spoilers are incoming, so if you don’t want to know you can still turn back.

We good? Good. So The Terminus Agenda launches this week in Teen Titans #28, but it seems DC has given away at least one big surprise in their new solicitations. The June solicits include covers and a description for Deathstroke #44, and as you can tell from both it appears Deathstroke won’t be making it out alive. The cover shows his fellow Legion of Doom associates mourning his death with his mask and sword on a casket, while the description goes into even more detail (via CBR).

It appears it was a member of the Titans who took Slade Wilson’s life, though the description of the next arc Deathstroke: RIP hints that we aren’t sure who exactly killed him by series end. In addition to that mystery we also learn that the Legion of Doom crashes his funeral to get ahold of the body, though again we aren’t sure exactly what they want with it.

Is Slade in possession of some data they want? Perhaps they want to clone the deadliest assassin on the planet, or maybe they have a way to revive him. Lots of possibilities here, but you can garner your own conclusions with the covers and official description below.

“DEATHSTROKE #44

written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

art by FERNANDO PASARIN

cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CAM SMITH

variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

“DEATHSTROKE: RIP” starts here! Deathstroke is dead, secretly killed at the hands of a Teen Titan. As Slade’s closest friends, enemies and frenemies pay their respects (and disrespects) to the World’s Deadliest Assassin, some uninvited guests crash the event—the Legion of Doom! But what do they want with the body of the most lethal man on the planet? And will anyone find out who killed him? A brand-new storyline begins here…with an ending you won’t see coming!

ON SALE 06.05.19

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | RATED T+

This issue will ship with two covers.

Please see the order form for details.”

Deathstroke #44 hits comic stores on June 5th.