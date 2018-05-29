DC Fans Are Putting Shazam! In Some Hilarious Places

DC fans finally got their first official look at Shazam! in a new poster, featuring Zachary Levi in all his red, yellow, and gold glory, and they are also having some fun putting the image in…well, some weird places.

The image shows Levi in the costume drinking a soda, and the expression o his face seems to adequately set the tone for the film, especially since it has been described as BIG with superheroes. It makes sense then that fans would have some fun with the image, coming up with some situations that are hilarious and juxtapose the lighter tone of the image with the darker tone of DC’s movie universe.

It’s not limited to just that image though of course, and some artists have also taken their shot at playing with the idea of a lighthearted and joyous Shazam with DC cinematic universe heroes like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League.

While the reception to the suit has been mostly positive (as well the reactions to the poster), there have been a few who aren’t big fans. A few have even called the costume a “crap suit”, but Levi answered those claims directly on a live Instagram video.

“But, I do think you should probably take a second and reflect on why you’re as negative as you are about maybe anything in life, and then re-look at the suit and go, ‘Actually hey, you know what? They’re trying really hard to make something that’s awesome and that pleases a lot of different people,’ because Captain Marvel’s been around for a really long time and has had a whole bunch of different iterations of suits. So, you can’t win ’em all, but you can at least hope that people will give you a fair shake.”

There’s even more to that exchange, and you can check that out here. Needless to say, most have reacted quite positively to the style of the film, and you can check out some other great memes and artwork inspired by the Shazam! poster on the next slides!

@Powerless_ness

Shazam’s first official image features the hero downing a giant soda, and it just so happens a scene in Justice League made reference to Lois Lane being thirsty…

Yeah, that really could not have worked out better.

“He said, ‘You were the thirstiest woman that he ever met…’”

?

#SHAZAM #JusticeLeague”

AJ Designs

We have to show some love to this piece, which takes the new Shazam! poster and gives it a villainous twist.

Instead of Levi’s Shazam, we get The Rock’s Black Adam, who also seems to enjoy soda. Fans can’t wait to see Rock join the DCEU, and this poster gives us just a taste of what that could look like.

“#BlackAdam Poster by @ajdesigns0220

#Shazam #ShazamMovie ?”

@MekareMadness

Shazam is starting to show up everywhere, and thanks to some new fan art he’s even grabbing some selfies with Superman in front of the Superfriends Bar.

Other things you’ll notice are the Watchmen “End is Nigh” billboard as well as the Aquaman poster on the side, which is advertising “Fish Sticks for the King”.

“My new #DCEU #fanart with #Superman #Shazam #CaptainMarvel #dc #dccomics”

@RenatoVinatea

Remember that dark and foreboding conflict between Superman and Batman in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice? Do you? Good. Now imagine there was someone slurping a big soda in the distance, watching the whole thing unfold…yeah, it’s hard to get the visual out of your head right?

You’re welcome.

“Un nuevo #meme ha nacido!! #shazam #batman #superman

A new #meme is born! #shazam #batman #superman”

@GeekGalaxyES

Sometimes all superheroes want is some privacy. Unfortunately for Superman and Lois Lane, that doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon, and, well, it’s just a bit awkward.

Someone should really tell Shazam this type of thing is frowned upon, regardless of if you are both superheroes.

“Momento romántico entre #LoisLane y #ClarkKent con un mirón. ?

#Shazam #BatmanvSuperman #Superman

Romantic moment between #LoisLane and #ClarkKent with a voyeur. ? #Shazam #BatmanvSuperman #Superman”

@whitecotton

While Shazam is showing up in a lot of superhero images, he’s taken a detour a few times, including this Fruit of the Loom inspired meme.

It seems Green Grape, Purple Grape, and Leaf are getting a new recruit, and the vibrant red, gold, and yellow color scheme certainly fits their whole theme.

This new Shazam! movie looks snug and moisture wicking. #Shazam pic.twitter.com/t0vuZ9C0CK — whitecotton (@whitecotton) May 26, 2018

“This new Shazam! movie looks snug and moisture wicking. #Shazam”

@ThelmgHobbyist

Did you know Shazam was also in Justice League? No? Well, this creation from the Imaginative Hobbyist certainly suggests he was and sporting his trademark soda.

Turns out he was also in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, though Superman seems to be ignoring him a bit in that picture. That’s just rude Supes, just rude.

“Just having some fun… @DCComics @ZacharyLevi @GalGadot @BenAffleck @HenryCavillNews #Shazam #photoshop_edit”

@MessyPandas

Shazam has the ability to fly, but sometimes he still finds himself wanting to catch a plane. Thing is, he doesn’t want to alarm anyone, so he just catches a ride on the wing.

That poor passenger in the window next to him though is probably going to freak out once he sees him.

“Shazam poster http://messypandas.com #shazam #zacharylevi #davidfsandberg #dc #dceu #film #movie #poster #biggulp”

@NateBrail

Dude, someone’s really got to sit down with Shazam and teach him some boundaries. Sure he’s sporting a Wonder Woman cup, but it is still weird to just hover right outside Batman’s shower.

Any conversation you want to have with Batman can certainly wait a minute, right?

“.@ZacharyLevi you keep popping up in the strangest places #Shazam”

@Powerless_ness Round 2

This one is just about perfect, as Superman puts himself in front of a variety of government officials and the court in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Thing is, there is one person in the audience that…well, doesn’t seem to understand the gravity of the situation and his name is Shazam.

“Uninvited Guest… #SHAZAM #BvS”

@ItsDavery

Sometimes people need heroes, and in this scene, stranded civilians reach out for Superman.

In this revised version though they’re reaching out to Shazam. That’s unfortunate, because he seems preoccupied with his drink, though maybe once he finishes he’ll hop on down and help someone. One can hope.

“Must there be a #Shazam”