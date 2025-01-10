If You Liked Creature Commandos, Watch These DC Shows and Movies Next

Two years ago, DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the first chapter of their new DC Universe: Gods and Monsters. And on Thursday, the first season finale of Max’s animated Creature Commandos — the inaugural project in the relaunched DCU, which officially takes flight this summer with Gunn’s Superman movie — capped off a season that featured both gods and monsters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) Task Force M — incarcerated monsters the Bride (Indira Varma), Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), Weasel (Sean Gunn), and Dr. Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), led by the human Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) — initially assembled against witch-goddess Circe (Anya Chalotra), only for the real monster to be dealt with in the final moments of “A Very Funny Monster” season finale.

If you’re looking for more movies and TV shows like Creature Commandos to fill the wait for the already-greenlit season 2, here are some recommendations:

The Suicide Squad

The first DC film from Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn (who describes The Suicide Squad as “a war-caper movie with s—ty supervillains”), the R-rated redo of 2016’s Suicide Squad assembles another expendable squad consisting of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchoir), and Peacemaker (John Cena), with a reluctant Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) as field leader. As graphically violent as it is funny and heartfelt, Gunn’s Suicide Squad is, essentially, a live-action Creature Commandos, and it features Weasel (Sean Gunn) to boot.

Where to watch: stream on Max

Peacemaker

From the brains behind The Suicide Squad comes Peacemaker, the Gunn-created spinoff series following Cena’s Christopher Smith after his near-fatal mission to Corto Maltese. In the Max series, Peacemaker is recruited into Amanda Waller’s Project Butterfly, and joins a motley crew — Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), the unhinged Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), John Economos (Steve Agee), and Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) — on a mission to save the world from body-snatching alien invaders.

Where to watch: stream on Max

Harley Quinn

The irreverent adult animated comedy from Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey has maniacs, mayhem, and monsters (including the Tudyk-voiced fan-favorite Clayface). If you want more gore and more DC villains — besides the titular Harley (Kaley Cuoco), the series features Batman rogues like Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), the Joker (Tudyk), and Bane (James Adomian), as well as the likes of King Shark (Ron Funches) and the Dark Knight himself (Diedrich Bader) — there are four seasons to enjoy before Harley Quinn season 5 is up to bat on Jan. 16.



Where to watch: stream on Max

Doom Patrol

“What the f— is the Doom Patrol?” asks Jane (Diane Guerrero) of this offbeat crew of misfits who are part support group, part superhero team. There’s Robotman (Brendan Fraser and and Riley Shanahan), Negative Man (Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Cyborg (Joivan Wade), who joins the residents of Doom Manor in their battles against Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk).

Where to watch: stream on Max

Justice League: Gods and Monsters

The DCU chapter 1, Gods and Monsters, shares its name with 2015’s animated Justice League: Gods and Monsters. The DC Universe Animated Original Movie is directed by Sam Liu (who directed Creature Commandos episodes 2, 4, and 6) and puts a twist on the heroes of the Justice League.

Produced by visionary producer and animator Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series), the movie is set in a dark alternate world where Superman (voiced by Law & Order‘s Benjamin Bratt) is Hernan Guerra, the son of General Zod; Batman (Dexter‘s Michael C. Hall) is Kirk Langstrom, a.k.a. the vampiric Man-Bat; and Wonder Woman (Bones’ Tamara Taylor) is Bekka, from the warring nation of Ares rather than Themyscira.

Where to watch: rent or buy on Apple TV+

All episodes of Creature Commandos — written and executive produced by James Gunn, and featuring the voices of Indira Varma, Frank Grillo, Zoë Chao, Sean Gunn, Alan Tudyk, David Harbour, Steve Agee, Maria Bakalova, Anya Chalotra, and Viola Davis — are now streaming on Max. Producers DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation have announced a second season is now in development.