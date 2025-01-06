Where to Watch Static Shock and More DC Shows Removed From Streaming

Max subscribers suffered a shock to the system when Static Shock was removed from the streaming platform on January 1. All 52 episodes of the four-season series, which is based on the Dwayne McDuffie co-created superhero Static, are no longer available to watch on Max — the official streaming home of the DC universe. Warner Bros. Discovery also pulled the animated DC shows Teen Titans, the first seven seasons of Teen Titans Go!, and Green Lantern: The Animated Series, as well as the Cartoon Network original series The Looney Tunes Show, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, and Ed, Edd n Eddy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2000’s Static Shock was added to Max (then HBO Max) in February 2021, nearly a year after WarnerMedia launched the service. Later that year, Warner Bros. announced that a live-action Static Shock movie was in the works with producers Reginald Hudlin (Marshall, Safety) and Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, the Creed movies).

But now fans can’t get a jolt from the series starring Phil LaMarr as Virgil Hawkins, a 15-year-old high school student transformed into a master of electromagnetic energy after he’s exposed to a mutagen gas, and Jason Marsden as best friend Richie Foley, the tech-based eventual superhero Gear.

Why Isn’t Static Shock on Max?

“Some movies and shows are available for a limited time only,” a Max spokesperson told ComicBook. “We aim to provide the most robust offerings and will continue to bring high-quality programs to our streaming platform.”

In January 2023, Max temporarily removed multiple DC titles — including the animated DCAU series Justice League and Justice League Unlimited — alongside 1967’s Aquaman and 2008’s Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Both Justice League animated series went to Netflix and eventually returned to Max along with Brave and the Bold, but it’s not known whether Static Shock will migrate to another service now that it’s been removed from Max.

Teen Titans Streaming

All five seasons of 2003’s Teen Titans are now included as part of Prime Video’s library for Prime subscribers, while 2011’s Green Lantern: The Animated Series and episodes of the 2013 series Teen Titans Go! — which were once available to stream on Prime — are now unavailable “due to expired rights,” according to a notice posted on the platform.

Warner Bros. Discovery previously licensed the rights to some of its Max content to third-party FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) services like Roku and Tubi, while a number of live-action DC movies made their way to Netflix and Prime Video as part of a limited-time licensing deal last year.

How to Watch Static Shock Online

Static Shock currently isn’t available to stream anywhere. However, all 52 episodes are available for individual purchase (priced $1.99-$2.99) on platforms like Apple TV+, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Google Play Movies, and the Microsoft Store. You can also purchase the 13-episode seasons for $14.99 each (or $59.96 to own the complete series).