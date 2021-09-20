DC Teases Wonder Woman and Darkseid Romance

The pages of DC Comics have introduced some surprising relationships over the years, ranging from the iconic to the unexpected and bizarre. One long-running dynamic in the latter category might be Wonder Woman and Darkseid — and a newly-released cover from the publisher takes their rapport into a whole new direction. Late last week, DC released the first info and cover for Justice League Infinity #4, a comic spinoff of the beloved animated series Justice League Unlimited. The cover, which you can check out below, shows Wonder Woman and Darkseid in a romantic embrace, kissing.

While Wonder Woman and Darkseid might not be a heavily “shipped” pair in the DC universe, there has been precedent for the two of them working out very particular feelings. Most recently, in 2018’s Wonder Woman #45, Wonder Woman was able to defeat Darkseid entirely by herself, with the help of the power of (familial) love.

In Justice League Infinity #3, Wonder Woman and Darkseid ended up teleported on the same barren planet, and the exact circumstances of all of that appeared to be unclear. With all of that in mind, it’s safe to assume that the surprising kiss on the cover of Justice League Infinity #4 will play with expectations in one way or another.

Justice League Infinity stars all of the fan-favorite characters from the revered series – Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern John Stewart, Hawkgirl and Martian Manhunter – banding together to face new dangers that not only threaten Earth, but the multiverse itself.

You can check out the official solicitation for Justice League Infinity #4 below!

“JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #4

Writers: J.M. DEMATTEIS and JAMES TUCKER

Artist: ETHEN BEAVERS

Cover: JAMES STOKOE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 7

ON SALE 10/5/21

After being whisked across the Multiverse, Wonder Woman finds herself trapped on a desolate and barren planet with the last person she’d ever expect to find: DARKSEID! What does the former ruler of Apokolips want with the Amazonian warrior? And what lurks in the shadows of this devasted world?”

What do you think of Darkseid and Wonder Woman kissing on the cover of Justice League Infinity #4? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Justice League Infinity #4 will be released on October 5th.