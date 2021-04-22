DC Launching a Series to Continue Justice League Unlimited

✖

DC is set to continue the much-loved DC animated universe with a new, digital-first comic book series that takes place in the universe of the fan-favorite animated series Justice League Unlimited. Starting in May, the publisher will release a seven-issue miniseries from writers James Tucker (Batman Beyond, Batman: The Brave and the Bold) and J.M. DeMatteis (Justice League International, The Life and Times of Savior 28). Titled Justice League Infinity, the series will be drawn by Ethen Beavers (Bedtime for Batman, Indiana Jones Adventures) and will debut on May 13 digitally on ComiXology and other ebook platforms, followed by a later physical release on July 6.

Per an announcement released earlier today, this new series stars all of the fan-favorite characters from the revered series – Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern John Stewart, Hawkgirl and Martian Manhunter – banding together to face new dangers that not only threaten Earth, but the multiverse itself. These new stories will also give Tucker, DeMatteis, and Beavers the chance to incorporate a host of new characters from across the DC Multiverse when bringing these animated heroes and villains to comics.

Tucker served as a producer on the animated series, and while iconic comics writer DeMatteis wrote seven episodes during the series' run, including the fan-favorite adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons's classic Superman tale "For the Man Who Has Everything."

(Photo: DC)

In this debut issue, there is a being wandering the universe searching for its true purpose, but what it finds out on the farthest edges of the cosmos will change not just our universe, but many! Meanwhile, the war for the throne of Apokolips arrives on Earth, and the true ruler will only be decided one way: Who can destroy the Justice League?

The first digital chapter of this series arrives on participating digital platforms on Thursday, May 13, 2021, priced at $1.99. The 20-page print issue hits comic book stores on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The issue #1 main cover is provided by Francis Manapul with a card stock variant cover created by Scott Hepburn (check local comic book stores for availability). Each 20-page issue sells for $3.99, with the card stock variant cover selling for $4.99 (variant covers for issue #1 only, check with your local comic book store for availability).

Are you excited for Tucker and DeMatteis's return to the DC Animated Universe? Sound off in the comments below, or hit us up on Twitter to talk about Justice League Infinity.