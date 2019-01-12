DC To Release Extended Death and Return of Superman Animated Movie As a Single Film

In addition to the planned screenings of The Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen as a double-feature in select theaters this weekend and Monday, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced yesterday that the two movies will be edited together, with additional footage, to become a single “Death and Return of Superman” movie set for release later this year.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment revealed yesterday that they “will release the two movies as a single, full-length film with never-before-seen extended footage and a collectible item within the box set.” More details will be released in the coming months.

You can also see a sneak peek scene from next week's Reign of the Supermen release above.

This is similar to the way they handled the release of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, one of their most acclaimed releases to date. The story, based on Frank Miller’s best-selling miniseries of the same name, was released in two parts at the same length and production value as any other DC Universe animated movie. Later, the two were transformed into a single epic and sold that way on the home video market for fans who would rather dedicate 2+ hours to get the whole story in one sitting.

Reign of the Supermen finds Earth’s citizens – and the Man of Steel’s heroic contemporaries – dealing with a world without Superman. But the aftermath of Superman’s death, and the subsequent disappearance of his body, leads to a new mystery – is Superman still alive? The question is further complicated when four new super-powered individuals – Steel, Cyborg Superman, Superboy and the Eradicator – emerge to proclaim themselves as the ultimate hero. In the end, only one will be able to proclaim himself the world’s true Superman.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, the feature-length animated Reign of the Supermen arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting January 15, 2019, and on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack on January 29, 2019.

In addition, fans wishing to get an advance look at Superman’s greatest adventure – his death and rebirth – can take advantage of a special two-day exclusive theatrical event as Warner Bros. and DC join forces with Fathom Events for a double feature presentation of the previously released The Death of Superman and the first in-theater screening of the all-new Reign of the Supermen nationwide on January 13 and 14, 2019 in more than 500 select movie theaters. Tickets for The Death of Superman / Reign of the Supermen Double Feature can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.