DC TV Sizzle Reel Released by The CW

Arrow. The Flash. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Supergirl. Black Lightning. Batwoman. With those shows, The CW has become the home for some of the most popular offerings in superhero television out there, particularly for the DC Universe. But it’s not just superhero shows. The CW’s roster of DCTV is truly bringing the comics to life, especially with this fall’s upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event and it’s that comic book link, the magic of lifting characters from page to screen that the network is highlighting in a brand new sizzle reel for their universe of shows.

Shared by The CW on Friday ahead of panels for the network’s DCTV shows at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, the new video offers a cinematic look at some of the shows’ greatest moments while offering glimpses of how they connect to comics — as well as reminds fans that while the one chapter may be closing, brand new stories are just getting started. You can check it out in the video up top.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For fans of The CW’s DCTV shows, the upcoming fall season is going to be a huge one. As the sizzle reel reminds us, Arrow comes to an end after eight seasons this fall and thus closing the chapter that truly kicked off not just the so-called Arrowverse but opened the door for Black Lightning as well as for Supergirl‘s jump from CBS where it debuted. It also reminds that Batwoman is coming, bringing with her new heroes, new villains, and new stories to tell.

But the video’s take that the shows bring comics to life also is a sound reminder that one of the most popular and well-known events in comics history is also coming to life on The CW this fall: “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. Written by Marv Wolfman and penciled by George Perez, 12-issue limited series from 1985/1986 changed the face of the DC Universe, bringing together the many and varied worlds of the DC Multiverse into one, unified world through a massive event. It changed the face of DC Comics forever and is set to do the same for the Arrowverse as well, as fans got a taste of during last year’s “Elseworlds”. event. The massive scale of the coming event is one that LaMonica Garrett, who played Mar Novu/The Monitor during “Elseworlds” spoke a bit about to ComicBook.com last year.

“You think of the scale of it, and what this character means, and him being introduced into the DC TV world, the first person when you think when you think Monitor is you think Anti-Monitor,” LaMonica Garrett, who plays The Monitor, admitted to ComicBook.com before “Elseworlds”. “So, the scale — where’s this going? And then when you think Anti-Monitor, the next thing you think of is “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. So if you keep doing that to yourself, it makes it too much on your shoulders when you are going into it. You have to think about it later. To me, I’m a former athlete. When you think about the big games, the bowl games, you think about the Super Bowl, you think about the World Series, and you ask those players, ‘what does this mean? This is a huge game, this is the biggest game ever.’ And they downplay it. They don’t want to think of it. After the game, they’ll tell you how much pressure they were under, and how much stress. They couldn’t sleep at night. So leading up to it, it’s like they’re trying not to think about that, because if you make that moment bigger than what it is, it’s gonna get the best of you.”

“I immediately, Anti-Monitor, Psycho-Pirate, Pariah, you just start thinking of all these names…so that’s when I went and looked, and saw who is already in place, and who they would have to introduce to bring on the big picture,” Garrett added. “And that was fun part for me too, ’cause you know, as a fan, as a comic book fan, that’s where I would hope it would go to.”

