DC Animated Movies to Release Day and Date on Streaming Service

In addition to launching original series like Titans and Young Justice: Outsiders, the DC Universe streaming service is about to become a hub for DC’s animated films, both new and old.

On Friday, DC sent out a press release announcing that all future animated movies would not only be available on DC Universe, but that they would start streaming on the same day that the films are released on Blu-ray. So if you don’t want to buy the physical copies each and every time, then a subscription to DC Universe will cover it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new system will begin in January with the release of the next film, Reign of the Supermen. The movie will be available on DC Universe on January 29th, along with the Blu-ray. Also coming in 2019 are Justice League vs The Fatal Five and Batman: Hush.

To appease the fans who want to see these animated flicks on the big screen, DC and Fathom Events are hosting a theatrical double feature in January. For just two days, January 13th and 14th, select theaters around the country will be showing The Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen back to back. The film will then be released for digital purchase on January 15th, two weeks ahead of its debut on DC Universe.

“Warner Bros. is proud to join forces with Fathom Events to culminate the year-long celebration of Superman’s 80th anniversary with a double-feature big screen presentation of The Man of Steel’s most heralded adventure,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing. “The Death of Superman was a monumental moment in comics history, and these films – expertly produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC – capture the enormity of that story in terms of both action and emotion. Seeing both films, on the big screen, gives the fans another vehicle to unite and celebrate this beloved superhero and this landmark tale.”

Are you excited to see these DC animated adventures make their way to DC Universe this year? Which one are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!