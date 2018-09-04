DC Universe Streaming Service Release Date and Pricing Revealed

The DC-exclusive streaming service, aptly titled DC Universe, has been in the works for more than a year now, and fans have been anxious to get any details regarding how much the service will cost, what it will contain, and, most importantly, when it will be available.

Today, those questions were finally answered. DC streamed the first episode of DC Daily, which was hosted by Kevin Smith, to reveal all of the details about DC Universe that fans have been asking for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much to the joy of the DC faithful around the globe, DC Universe is arriving in just a couple of weeks. The exclusive service will be officially launching on September 15, 2018. This launch date may not come as much of a surprise to fans, as DC announced earlier this month that the annual Batman Day would fall on September 15 this year.

As far as pricing goes, DC Universe will be one of the more affordable streaming services on the market. Membership to the service will cost $7.99 per month, or $74.99 annually. Membership to DC Universe will include all-new original live-action and animated series, classic TV series and films, a curated selection of digital comic books, breaking news, access to exclusive merchandise, and a network of other DC fans.

The first original series produced exclusively for DC Universe is set to be Titans, the live-action adaptation of the Teen Titans characters. The premiere of the series will take place on October 3, 2018 at New York Comic Con, but won’t be available on the streaming service until October 12. Once Titans premieres, new episodes will be released weekly.

Other original series coming to DC Universe include Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, an animated Harley Quinn series, and the highly-anticipated third season of Young Justice, which is set to arrive in 2019.

Are you excited for the launch of DC Universe? Will you be signing up for the service next month when it arrives? Let us know in the comments!