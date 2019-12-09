DC Universe Debuts New Stargirl Teaser Trailer

DC Universe and all of its properties are prepping for a big 2020, and no title might symbolize that more than Stargirl. Now, a brand new promo has popped up on social media and it is giving fans a taste of these adventures before the series gets rolling. Brec Bassinger appears in her suit and the trademark staff. The promo teases a new generation of heroes and this sort of effort will probably fit right in with Titans and Doom Patrol on DC Universe. Not to be outdone, Stargirl will probably slide into a post-Arrow universe that will have to press forward without Oliver Queen. At any rate, a new day is right around the corner after all of the devastation of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Geoff Johns is showrunner on Stargirl and he has previously talked about his thoughts on the debut. He has made numerous memorable runs with Stargirl as a featured piece in Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. and JSA. Brec Bassinger is taking the role very seriously and the producer offered nothing but praise.

“There is no other character in comic books more special to me than Stargirl, and after searching far and wide I can say there is no other actor on the planet that embodies her more than Brec Bassinger,” Johns mentioned after the series was announced. “Brec’s warmth, strength, humor and positive energy are core to who Courtney Whitmore is. I’m so grateful she’s signed on for the role.”

Stargirl is no stranger to television adventures in the live-action DC universe. Both Smallville and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow had episodes featuring the heroine, but the coming version has been promised as completely different. The effort to refresh the character for a new audience could pay dividends for a number of reasons. DC Universe’s slate continues to expand as we head into 2020.

Stargirl is ready for her debut on DC Universe and The CW in the Spring of 2020. Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off tonight on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.