DC Unveils First Creature Commandos T-Shirts and Toys

Following on the heels of a strong appearance at New York Comic Con, DC released a first look at some of the merchandise they will be releasing to promote the DC Universe’s first installment, December’s Creature Commandos animated series. Hailing from creator James Gunn, the series centers on a group of monsters who are put to work by Amanda Waller, essentially filling the Suicide Squad-shaped hole in her heart after Task Force X gets shut down. With actors who will play the characters across animation and live action, Creature Commandos doesn’t have the same hype behind it as Gunn’s Superman, but it gives fans a first glimpse at how Gunn intends to run his new cinematic universe.

The just-released first look at Creature Commandos merch not only shows off some of the t-shirts and apparel coming to DC’s own shop — where they’re up for preorder now — but also a number of Funko Pops and even a Weasel statue from McFarlane Toys. You can also find these items here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Funko pops, which you can order at the DC store, at Funko.com, or at some of DC’s partner retailers (we haven’t looked, but we’re guessing it’s Amazon and Hot Topic), include figurines based on Eric Frankenstein; The Bride; Weasel; Nina Mazursky; G.I. Robot; and Doctor Phosphorous.

As far as the clothing line goes, DC is double-dipping on things that the fans are excited about in the coming months — and it’s playing out in a kind of fun way. In addition to the first wave of merch for Creature Commandos, DC is leaning hard into a line of t-shirts, hoodies, and hats featuring their classic “bullet” logo, which is being reintroduced this month on comics and as the DC Studios logo.

Some of the t-shirts and mugs and hats just feature the DC bullet, but there’s also a couple of Creature Commandos shirts that feature the characters swarming around the logo itself. Other designs feature “floating heads” around the design of the logo in a way that feels like a retro team-book title page…and floating heads in three columns, not too dissimilar to how it might have appeared in a pre-2000s corner box on a comic book.

Everything listed is in the preorder phase. The Funko pops are $11.99, the Creature Commandos t-shirts are $25, and the DC logo collection ranges from $25-$45.

That Weasel collectable statue from McFarlane, showing off the character in all his hilarious hideousness, will run you $129.99.