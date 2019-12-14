DC Updates Classic Batman Knightfall Costume And It’s Awesome

Batman: Curse of the White Knight has featured a much different take on Azrael, The Order of St. Dumas, and Jean-Paul Valley, all elements fans will remember from DC’s classic Knightfall storyline. While each one of those has received some significant twists, the last issue did give us something quite familiar thanks to Amanda Waller, as her plan in the storyline was to make Valley the new Batman, one who she could control. As a result, we got a redesigned Batman suit that homages the classic Knightfall design but with some modern twists, and it’s awesome.

The costume is introduced during Waller and Valley’s conversation about his very public actions, and we see the suit in a display case. It features the trademark belt, leg strap, and gauntlet claws of the original, though you can see a sleeker look in the shoulders, legs, and torso.

We then get an even better look later in the issue, which shows his yellow accents on the side of his armor, the bat symbol, and his neck.

You can check out both images of the slick new costume above and below.

In the original story, Valley took over the role of Batman after Bruce Wayne had his back broken by Bane. Things started off fine, but eventually, Valley succumbed to more violent traits, and the only way he was stopped was by Bruce returning to the role.

Batman: Curse of the White Knight #5 is written and drawn by Sean Murphy, colored by Matt Hollingsworth, and lettered by AndWorld Design. You can check out the official description below.

“The GTO struggles to forgive Batman for his behavior on the tails of tragedy, but a promising path forward comes into focus when he uncovers a monumental clue about the mystery of Gotham’s ancestral curse. It may prove too little too late, as Azrael breaks free of Ruth’s mandate and unleashes a radical new reign of terror over the city and its competing super-criminals.”

Batman: Curse of the White Knight #5 is in comic stores now, and you can find your local comic shop right here.

Let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments, and you can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!