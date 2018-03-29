Save 32% on ‘DC Comics Variant Covers: The Complete Visual History’

Last week we gave you an exclusive first look inside the pages of Insight Edition’s new book DC Comics Variant Covers: The Complete Visual History. Basically, if you’re a DC Comics fan with a coffee table, this book needs to be on it. Fortunately, the book is now available to pre-order on Amazon for $30.59, which is 32% off the list price. The book ships on April 24th, but you’ll want to lock that discount in before the price goes back up. If a better discount comes along, you’ll get that instead thanks to the pre-order guarantee.

DC Comics Variant Covers: The Complete Visual History is just that – a showcase DC Comics legendary variant cover artwork, beginning with the 1986 variant cover for the first issue of The Man of Steel. It was the comic that sparked a collector phenomenon that has extended to other media – including Blu-rays.

Complete with original cover art by Neal Adams, DC Comics Variant Covers “includes insight into the design process from leading comic artists and industry experts.” And yes, the book is also getting its own variant cover featuring an original piece of art by Frank Cho. Fans can acquire this edition of the book at their local comic book shop after the release.

“Fans of comic book cover art have also come to relish a phenomenon that began in 1986 with the first issue of The Man of Steel, which featured two different covers from artist John Byrne. The notion of so-called “variant covers” caught on and has now become a regular part of DC Comics’ diverse output, with a wildly creative set of alternate covers being created for many key issues. Now you can explore the world of these alternative works of art with DC Comics Variant Covers: The Complete Visual History, which showcases some of the finest and most famous variant covers ever produced, with insight into the design process from leading comic artists and industry experts. Featuring an astounding collection of covers featuring DC Comics’ remarkable characters, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Aquaman, Cyborg, The Flash, and more, DC Comics Variant Covers: The Complete Visual History is the perfect gift for casual fans and comic book aficionados alike.“



