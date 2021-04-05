DC: Wally West Ends Up Stranded in Another SPOILER

✖

Spoilers for The Flash #768 below! DC Comics previously revealed in the pages of Infinite Frontier #0 that Barry Allen was passing on the title of The Flash to none other than Wally West on a full time basis. With the multiverse now wide open and ready to be explored and catalogued, Barry will be spending most of his time at the House of Heroes with Justice Incarnate, meaning Central City will need a new Flash. If you thought it would be that simple though, not so fast; Wally announced in the opening pages of The Flash #768 that he's calling it quits.

There's little push back on this from Barry and the rest of the Justice League, but the trouble comes as Wally and Barry work to sever his connection from the Speed Force. Just as they're preparing to make it official, an unseen wave of energy comes out of nowhere and leaves Wally's costume limp and empty. Barry holds the red suit and learns that this wave not only did something to Wally and cut HIM off from the Speed Force instead. So where does that leave Wally? Immediately after that trapped in the body of a caveman in the Jurassic Era, but the ultimate irony is that he still has his superpowers (albeit seemingly because his host body has them and not him).

Barry and Mister Terrific work to find Wally and bring him back to the present all while he runs from dinosaurs and volcanoes. An explosion of electricity goes off in that stone-age time though and Wally finds himself propelled into the future, inhabiting the body of another speedster, none other than Bart Allen aka Impulse. Before he can even get his bearings and perhaps find a way back home though he realizes he's almost in the clutches of one of the Dominators!

You can find the full solicitation and cover for the next issue below!

The Flash #769

written by JEREMY ADAMS

art by DAVID LaFUENTE

and BRANDON PETERSON

cover by BRANDON PETERSON

card stock variant cover by ZI XU

ON SALE 4/20/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

After an accident pushes Wally West into the time stream, the former Kid Flash lands in the body of his onetime partner, Impulse. Now sprinting through the 30th century side by side with the mysterious (and, yeah, ridiculous) Gold Beetle, Wally must uncover what's causing the destructive explosions that keep propelling him through time and the bodies of other speedsters.