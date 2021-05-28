DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Bishop's Gambit Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Bishop's Gambit," the June 13 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Directed by series veteran Kevin Mock, the episode was written by James Eagan and Emily Cheever. It sees Sara (Caity Lotz) struggling to reason with Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian) while the rest fo the crew works to find her. There's also some kind of shenanigans going on with John Constantine (Matt Ryan), but he can't seem to keep it from Zari (Tala Ashe). This weekend is a skip week on account of the Memorial Day holiday in the United States, but the series will be back next week with a big episode directed by Caity Lotz, and the following week is "Bishop's Gambit."

The episode also sees Mick (Dominic Purcell) and Kayla (Aliyah O'Brien) on a side quest together -- something that seems like a running theme in the season. Given that Purcell is leaving the show (at least as a series regular) next season, it seems plausible that he and Kayla could end up traveling space together at the end of all of this. Certainly, her general beer-swilling bad girl vibe syncs up with the kind of woman Mick is interested in. Just ask Garima, who was literally conjured from Mick's own fantasies back in season four.

You can see the official synopsis for "Bishop's Gambit" below.

“Bishop’s Gambit” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DV) (HDTV)

SECRETS – Mick (Dominic Purcell) takes the Waverider and Kayla (guest star Aliyah O’Brien) to try and find Sara (Caity Lotz), but these enemies find themselves needing each other to survive after landing on the possible planet Sara is being held captive. After a report of an Alien attack, the Legends return to their new headquarters, Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) manor, where both Spooner (Lisseth Cahvez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to connect to the Alien. Zari is (Tala Ashe) suspicious of Constantine’s behavior, but isn’t surprised when she learns the truth. Meanwhile, Sara devises a plan to escape by using her charm to win over Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian), but she learns something more disturbing. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham, Matt Ryan and Shayan Sobhian also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Bishop's Gambit" will debut on June 13.