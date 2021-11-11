DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Deus Ex Latrina” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Deus ex Latrina”, the sixth episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s seventh season. After finally meeting Dr. Gwyn Davies – Matt Ryan’s new character this season following the departure of John Constantine at the end of Season 6 – in this week’s “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist”, time travel finally returns to the Legends, but it doesn’t exactly work out the way the team hopes, leaving the team stranded with no idea where or when they are.



On top of that, someone else appears to be getting in on the whole “protect the timeline” game, but their approach could be causing more problems than it solves – and the Legends are unaware. You can check out the official episode synopsis below and then read on for the photos.



ADDITIONAL BAGGAGE – When the Legends and Gwyn (Matt Ryan) finally time travel, the time machine goes haywire leaving them stranded in a lush forest with no idea when or where they are.Seeing that Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) are noticeably stressed, Nate (Nick Zano) takes over and gives everyone tasks to set up camp to keep everyone occupied.Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the Legends, someone keeps trying to destroy the anomalies that keep popping up which could create bigger ripples throughout history.Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian and Amy Pemberton also star.Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle.



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Deus ex Latrina” will debut on November 17th.

