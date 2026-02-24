10 Toughest DC Characters Wolverine Can Definitely Beat

Wolverine has earned a certain reputation over the years. He’s known as one of the most ferocious heroes in the Marvel Multiverse, and readers have watched him face off against some of the toughest heroes and villains around. Logan is superlatively popular, so he’s gotten to have crossovers and fights with just about every major hero you can think of. He’s been a member of numerous superteams, and has helped face off against the biggest threats you can imagine. His healing factor and unbreakable adamantium skeleton make him an unstoppable force on the battlefield, and he’s been able to damage and defeat the Hulk. He’s on another level.

However, DC Comics is full of the most powerful heroes and villains ever, and Wolvie would fall to a lot of them. However, plenty of very tough DC heroes and villains would get more than they bargained for from the ol’Canucklehead. The ten DC characters are the toughest that Wolverine can beat, heroes and villains who would learn why he’s the best there is at what he does.

10) Bane

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Bane is the man who broke the bat, but he wouldn’t be able to break adamantium. He is smart and skilled, so he would definitely throw the diminutive mutant for a loop, but Venom wouldn’t make him strong enough to actually majorly damage Wolverine. However, the same thing can’t be sad for the adamantium claws. When the big fight finally starts, he’s going to slice and dice the villain. Plus, he’s going to aim for the Venom hose immediately. Bane is good, but Wolvie is going to put him down.

9) Cheetah

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Cheetah can slug it out with Wonder Woman, and is known for her agility, but she’s exactly the kind of villain that Wolverine would excel against. She’s basically just a stronger, faster Sabretooth, but without all of the training and experience. It would be an amazingly bloody fight, but in the end, as great a fighter as she can be, she just doesn’t really have anything that can hurt Logan. He fights the Hulk pretty often and can tank hardcore shots from the strongest heroes. Cheetah is probably closer to Hulk level than most people imagine but she’s not going to win this one.

8) Vandal Savage

image Courtesy of DC Comics

Vandal Savage is one of the Justice League’s greatest villains, and he’s survived everything that’s been thrown at him over the last hundred thousand years. However, if there’s anyone who can beat him, it’s Wolverine. Savage is much more experienced than the mutant and he’s definitely stronger, at the very least, but the adamantium skeleton and claws, along with the healing factor, is going to take things out of Vandal’s league. This would be another good fight, but Savage will think that he can beat Logan, so he’ll go man to man, and lose so badly.

7) Solomon Grundy

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Solomon Grundy is often known as the zombie Hulk, making this one of the coolest fights on this list. However, while Grundy is certainly strong enough to hurt Wolverine, he’s also not as durable as someone like the Hulk. We’ve seen him get stabbed and cut many times over the years, even losing limbs, and Logan would be able to carve him up. The ol’Canucklehead would have to fight smart, but he’s won this exact kind of fight many times over the years, and there’s nothing stopping him from winning it again. Certainly not Grundy himself.

6) Psimon

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Teen Titans are a formidable team, and they have the villains to prove it, including Psimon. The telepath is one of the most powerful psychic villains in the DC Multiverse, but Wolverine has been training with telepaths for years now. He’s mastered locking his mind up tight against the most powerful psychics out there, and his mind is somewhat naturally immune to mental attack. Psimon will think he can puppet Logan around, but he’ll be in for a very bloody, very rude awakening.

5) Hawkman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Hawkman is DC’s very own Wolverine, but he wouldn’t beat the real deal. Carter Hall definitely has the experience and strength advantage, but unless he busts out the Claw of Horus, he doesn’t have the juice to beat the ol’Canucklehead. Both of them are good ambush hunters, and Hall can fly, which is another advantage, but Wolvie can survive anything. That’s not something the eternal warrior can boast, and he’s the kind of guy that can be goaded into a straight up fight, and that’s going to let Logan win the fast.

4) Beast Boy

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Beast Boy is one of the best Teen Titans, and he definitely has the potential to beat Wolverine. He can transform into a Starro the Conqueror if he so chooses, and that makes him a hero who can take down a planet if he wants to. However, he doesn’t think like that usually. He’ll see Logan, and think that he can fight him. He would do his animal thing and just get trounced. Wolvie doesn’t really mess around, so he’s not going to give Garth a chance to take control of the fight.

3) Cliff Steele

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Cliff Steele is the greatest member of the Doom Patrol, the beating heart of the group. He’s also the team muscle, a robotic everyman who will hit anyone who hurt his found family. He’s pretty tough, but his robotic body has proven very vulnerable to blades in the past. Wolverine would be able to carve him up. He’s faster, and a better trained fighter. Cliff would put up a fight, but when it comes right down to it, he’s just the kind of person that Wolverine excels at fighting.

2) Hourman II

Courtesy of DC Comics

Rick Tyler is the second Hourman, using a newer version of Miraclo than the one his father used. It gives him superhuman strength and durability for an hour, giving his foes a shock when he takes his dose. Wolverine and Hourman would be a pretty good fight, but the thing about Rick is that once the hour ends, he loses all the power until his next dose. He’s not powerful enough to take Wolverine down even with Miraclo, so the fight would go the entire hour and once that happened, it’s over. He needs to take a second to get another does and in that moment, he’d be mincemeat.

1) Aquaman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

So, Aquaman is strong enough to hurt Wolverine. He’s strong enough to pull supertankers, and has held up a continental plate, so he can do a lot of damage. His trident is magical, giving him some advantages, and Wolverine is a famously terrible swimmer. However, he knows that as well as anyone, so he’s going to do his best to stay away from the water, and make Arthur come to him. At that point, this is basically just like a Hulk fight. Logan will roll with the punches, and keep the pressure up. Adamantium can go through Hulk’s skin, so it can go through Aquaman’s.

