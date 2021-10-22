DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist,” the November 10 episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in which the team first meets Dr. Gwyn Davies, the eccentric genius whose research will set the stage for the future of time travel science. The synopsis gives you a lot of information in a fairly short window of time, including that Spooner, Astra, and Gideon have decided that whatever Davies has to offer, they don’t want their fellow Legends to take him up on it. It also sounds like there’s an appearance by Zari 1.0, who is talking about her “future together” with Nate.

The episode’s title is a riff on It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, a star-studded 1963 comedy about a group of people competing to find a buried fortune. The movie was remade in 2001 as Rat Race.

The episode will also continue to the story of J. Edgar Hoover’s death, and his replacement by a lifelike robot in last week’s episode. It seems likely from context that somebody is out there trying to be a Time Master again, and that will bring them into conflict with the Legends somehow.

“When somebody blows up your ship, your first impulse is, ‘Those are a bunch of a-holes who are evil,’” executive producer Phil Klemmer said in a recent interview. “But as the season goes on and we begin to understand who is on the ship [and] what their rationale was, that’s the real soul searching for our Legends, because it’s a story of like obsolescence and [asking], ‘Are there other people who can do what we do better?’…That’s a story [about] when you’re starting to age and you’re wondering, ‘Oh, God, is there another generation behind [us] who we should just turn it over to?’ That’s a scary thing, but it can also be an occasion for growth.”

You can see the synopsis below.

“It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)



A LITTLE LUCK – After Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jes Macallan), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) arrive in New York City, they track down Dr. Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan), who isn’t the scientist they expected.Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), and Gideon (Amy Pemberton) are still trying to stop the Legends from using the time machine, but they run into some more setbacks along the way.Meanwhile, in the pocket dimension Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) work together on the Hoover situation as well how to make their future together work.Andrew Kasch directed the episode written by Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist” will debut on November 10.