DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “The Bullet Blondes”, the Season 7 premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The season is set to premiere on a new night and time, Wednesday at 8/7c beginning on October 13th. The last we saw of the Legends, they were stranded in Odessa, Texas in 1925 with no way of getting back home after the Waverider was destroyed by what appeared to be another version of the Waverider. That means that unless the team can figure out another way to get home, they’re going to be in the past for a while and unfortunately the Legends aren’t exactly good at keeping a low profile.



According to the episode synopsis, they soon attract some unwanted attention in the form of J. Edgar Hoover. That means they need to escape and escape fast, and somehow that leads to Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) by going on a crime spree as a distraction. Sounds like standard Legends fare to us. You can check out the episode synopsis below and then read on for photos from the episode.



COMFORT ZONE – After defeating the aliens and saving Earth, the Legends find themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas with a destroyed Waverider. Wanting to help fix things, Astra (Olivia Swann) tries using her powers, which creates unwanted attention from the town and that of the new Director of the Bureau of Investigation, J. Edgar Hoover, and a surprise no one expected. Realizing they need to escape, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) create a distraction by going on a crime spree with Hoover hot on their tails. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) is finding it hard to get over Constantine, so Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) suggests the only thing he knows that can help. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez and Amy Pemberton also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt.



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will air Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The Season 7 premiere, “The Bullet Blondes”, debuts on October 13th.

Sara

Spooner

Astra

Ava and Gary

Zari

Ava and Sara

Behrad and Zari

Astra, Spooner, and Sara

What does it say?

A clue?

Sara and Nate

Gather ’round

Ava

Sara and Ava

Sara and Ava