DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “The Fixed Point” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “The Fixed Point”, the tenth episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s seventh season set to air on January 26th. The episode will be directed by Legends alum Maisie Richardson-Sellers and will see the team find themselves at a bar for time-travelers that turns out to be a “fixed point”. The episode will also see the team getting tired of being chased by the evil A.I. and robo-soldiers they’ve been dealing with this season as well as Ava hearing of Gwyn’s plan to save his boyfriend, forcing her to remind him about just how that could go badly.

You can check out the episode synopsis for “The Fixed Point” below and then read on for the photos from the episode as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DOING THE IMPOSSIBLE – The Legends are tired of being chased by an evil A.I. and her robo-soliders, so Sara (Caity Lotz) decides to create an aberration that will allow the team to take back the Evil Waverider. However, the Legends find themselves in a Bar for time-travelers, and quickly learn that this “fixed point” is popular with time-travelers, leaving Sara questioning her odds at winning. With Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Astra (Olivia Swann) growing closer, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) are forced to awkwardly interact with each other as the rest of the Legends are paired up on the mission. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) hears Gwyn’s (Matt Ryan) plan to save his boyfriend, and Ava is forced to remind him of the consequences in he succeeds. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekhman and Amy Pemberton also star. Maisie Richardson-Sellers directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “The Fixed Point” will premiere on January 26, before a new episode of Batwoman.

Sarah

Gideon

Spooner

Sara and Nick

Sarah

Gary, Gideon, and Spooner

Zari

Nick and Sara

Nick and Sara

Legends