DC's Legends of Tomorrow: This Is Gus Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for an upcoming episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- and it turns out they chose the same "This is Us" joke that Psych did when naming their upcoming third movie, which is set for a Peacock debut in 2022. The episode is titled "This is Gus," which is slightly less on-the-nose for Legends than it is for Psych, we admit. The episode apparently centers on a trip to the near future, when the Legends have forgotten Behrad's birthday, and he mistakenly assumes that the mission they are on is a surprise for him.

There's plenty more going on, including something that sounds like Mick's daughter Lita is going to be playing a bigger role in the last few episodes of the season. Perhaps whatever big news she brings to her dad might play a part in the recent announcement that Dominic Purcell would scale back his involvement with Legends next year, no longer serving as a series regular on the show he helped launch.

Of course, since the "birthday surprise" involves going to a taping of Behrad's favorite TV sitcom, don't be too surprised if the episode gets weirdly meta. After all, when was the last time Legends came across a movie or TV show and didn't somehow become a surreal part of the action? At least this time, it seems likely to be of their own volition if it happens.

You can read the full synopsis below.

TAKING THINGS FOR GRANTED – Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is disappointed because the Legends have forgotten his birthday, so when they track an alien pod to 2024 and wind up at his favorite television sitcom, he thinks it’s really a surprise for him.

Feeling guilty, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) occupy Behrad by keeping up the ruse by attending a taping of the show while Ava (Jes Macallan), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to find the Alien to get the timeline back on track, which proves challenging.

Meanwhile, Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) behavior has been a little off, so Sara (Caity Lotz) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) become determined to find out what happened, but Rory gets some unexpected news from his daughter, Lita (guest star (Mina Sundwall.) Matt Ryan also stars.

Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Tyrone B. Carter.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "This is Gus" is set to premiere on July 11.