DC’s Poison Ivy Gets a New Look

Poison Ivy has gone through a lot since the beginning of Heroes in Crisis, having been killed by Wally West’s power surge and subsequently brought back to life thanks to the combination of a flower and West’s meddling with the timestream. She was sporting some changes when she returned to the living though, both in terms of her abilities and suit, but she’s also been evolving even more in the pages of Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy after she and Harley accepted help from Lex Luthor. This week she revealed another change, and it makes her even deadlier than she was before and gives her yet another new look.

Harley and Ivy are surprise attacked by Floronic Man, who is now the new defender (the term is used loosely mind you) of the green. He captures both but Ivy is able to break through the roots he’s formed around her with bladed fins that grow out of her arms.

She bursts free and when she does the blades are revealed to be part of armor that has formed around her. The blades are attached to gauntlets, and her torso and legs also get additional armor, which is a combination of roots and leaves as well as red ruby accents.

It almost looks like Witchblade armor, and while we only see this version, this could just be part 1 of the evolution. Who knows, maybe it adapts to the danger Ivy is in and could end up forming complete body armor when all is said and done.

Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy #2 is written by Jody Houser and illustrated and inks by Adriana Melo and colors by Hi-Fi. You can check out the official description below.

“Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are on the run with the Floronic Man hot on their trail, desperate for Poison Ivy to understand her connection to the Green and join his new Parliament of Flowers. Knowing Gotham City isn’t the safest place for them under the new Bane order, Harley takes a hard left down a rabbit hole to seek sanctuary with a former patient and colleague, Jervis Tetch-a.k.a. the Mad Hatter-but his wonderland home isn’t all that it seems!”

Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy #2 is in comic stores now.

What do you think about Ivy's new armor?