DC’s Stargirl: “Summer School: Chapter Eleven” Synopsis Teases Dire Situation for Courtney

The CW has released the synopsis for “Summer School: Chapter Eleven”, the eleventh episode of the second season of DC’s Stargirl. The episode is set to debut on Tuesday, October 19th. This season on DC’s Stargirl, the young heroes of the Justice Society of America have faced a threat that would be a challenge for even more seasoned heroes—Eclipso (Nick Tarabay). With Eclipso having the ability to get in people’s heads and manipulate what they see and experience, the dark entity can be incredibly difficult to face. In this week’s “Summer School: Chapter Eight” viewers got a chilling taste of just how insidious Eclipso can be when he manipulated Rick (Cameron Gellman) into beating up his uncle while the young man thought he was actually dealing with Solomon Grundy. While the synopsis for “Summer School: Chapter Eleven” doesn’t explicitly mention Eclipso, it sounds like it might be Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) turn to deal with him and the outcome doesn’t sound good.



“FACING THE DARKNESS – After a frightening encounter leaves Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) life hanging in the balance, the team band together to determine their next steps.Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Meg DeLacy also star.Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne.”



Courtney’s life hanging in the balance certainly sounds ominous and we’ve already seen that the show pulls no punches when it comes to serious injury and even death. Earlier this season, Eclipso devoured Isaac Bowin and appeared to kill Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) as well and while it’s likely that Courtney will come out of this situation (the series is named Stargirl after all), Bassinger did warn fans ahead of Season 2 that this season of The CW series would be genuinely scary and even suggested they might want to sleep with a nightlight.



“Sleep with a nightlight,” Bassinger, who plays Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. “That’s the joke answer, but then also I would say, ‘Get ready.’ I guess it is kind of in the same route, but get ready for Eclipso because he’s a villain like we’ve never seen before.”



DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Summer School: Chapter Eleven” will air on Tuesday, October 19th.



