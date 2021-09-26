DC’s Stargirl “Summer School” Chapter Ten” Synopsis Teases Return of Green Lantern’s Daughter

The CW has released a synopsis for “Summer School: Chapter Ten”, the tenth episode of DC’s Stargirl‘s second season. All season, Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the new Justice Society of America have been dealing with a frightening new threat, Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), but they’ve been doing so at a bit of a disadvantage. Her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) made the decision, along with her mother Barbara (Amy Smart) to not tell the young heroes everything. Now, “Chapter Ten”, it sounds like whatever Pat’s been hiding is revealed and they’ll need to turn to a surprising ally for help.



According to the newly-released synopsis, Pat and Courtney discover that Jennie (Ysa Penarejo) may be able to help stop Eclipso. They just have to find Jennie first. As fans may recall, Jennie left Blue Valley almost as quickly as she showed up earlier this season, continuing her search for her long-lost brother. Jennie did, however, gain powers from the Green Lantern before leaving and it’s likely those powers make her a key part of the plan against Eclipso.



“What prompts her is definitely finding her brother,” Penarejo told ComicBook.com. “That’s always been her priority, and even though this was a stop and she learned so much about herself and she’s gained these powers, I think now she’s, again, more motivated. And she, I think she has an idea that she needs to find her brother soon because she doesn’t know where he is or what may have happened to him. But you never know, she might come back. But that’s for the audience to see in the season itself.”



You can check out the synopsis for the episode below.



CHOSEN FAMILY – Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is left devastated after discovering a dark secret that Pat (Luke Wilson) has kept hidden from her.However, when they learn that Jennie (guest star Ysa Penarejo) may be able to help in their plan to stop Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), they’re forced to put their issues aside as they set out on a road trip to find her.Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a shocking discovery about The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake).Amy Smart, Trae Romano and Cameron Gellman also star.Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Taylor Steitz.



DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Summer School: Chapter Ten” will air on Tuesday, October 12th.