Deadpool Creator Wants Zack Snyder’s Cut of Justice League Released

As we close in on two years since Justice League was released in theaters, demand for the release of the “Snyder Cut” of the DC Extended Universe Film is only getting stronger, the version of the film put together under the direction of Zack Snyder who departed production due to a family tragedy. On Monday, Superman and Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Jerry Ordway joined the chorus of voices calling for Warner Bros. to release this version of the film and now, support is coming from the Marvel side of the aisle as well. Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld weighing in, calling for the “Snyder Cut” to be released as well.

On Tuesday, Liefeld retweeted ComicBook.com’s coverage of Ordway’s support for the “Snyder Cut”, declaring that everyone wants the film released. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Everyone wants it released!” Liefeld wrote. “Give it to us!”

While there haven’t been that many replies to Liefeld’s post just yet, those that have responded have been largely in agreement with him and want the “Snyder Cut” released as well, with some simply curious about what that version of Justice League would look like — especially with the film having some issues of tone given the complicated production.

After having directed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Snyder was set to direct Justice League as well. However, while Man of Steel had been a success overall, Batman v Superman performed well at the box office but faced harsh critical reviews. As the darker tone Snyder had established for the DC Extended Universe began to fall flat with some audiences, there were rumors that Snyder was forced to leave Justice League, with Joss Whedon brought on to complete the film, including reshoots. Even with Whedon’s contributions, Snyder retains the sole director’s credit on the film.

Soon after Justice League hit theaters, though, numerous reports began to emerge that support the idea a rough but narratively complete version of Snyder’s film exists — though it’s worth noting that just as many reports refute the idea. Still, despite all of the fan demand and debate about the issue, Warner Bros. has remained quiet on the issue and no release of the “Snyder Cut” should it exist in any form appears to be forthcoming anytime soon.

What do you think about Liefeld’s support of the “Snyder Cut”? Let us know in the comments below.