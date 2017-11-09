The Internet Is Freaking Out About DC Films’ ‘Deathstroke’ Movie

It looks like DC Films isn’t done stunning fans just yet. Earlier this year, news broke that the studio was developing movies for Batgirl, Nightwing, and the Joker – but that is not all. According to a scoop from The Wrap, DC Films is also developing a film for Deathstroke, and the Internet is losing its mind.
As you can see below, Twitter is lighting up with fans now that the Deathstroke announcement has gone public. Warner Bros. and DC Films have not commented on the report, but they might as well given the overwhelming support Deathstroke is receiving online.
According to current reports, Deathstroke will be getting a solo film featuring Joe Manganiello. Right now, word is that director Gareth Edwards is looking to direct the project. Over on social media, Umberto Gonzalez further commented on his scoop by saying the film’s details are “to be determined” as it is still in development.
For fans, the report is one they are clearing getting behind. Many grew concerned about Deathstroke’s place in the DC Extended Universe this year once Ben Affleck stepped down from The Batman as a director. Matt Reeves has since come in to oversee the film, but the director has said the project is getting a total rewrite. Fans were left unsure if Deathstroke would be kept in the film, and Manganiello didn’t give fans any concrete reason to think the assassin was safe. But, now, it seems the character has gotten a much-wanted upgrade.
If you agree with the Internet's reactions to the Deathstroke film below, then you should hit us up with your own.
KillCrites
Deathstroke gets 5 minutes of screentime and it cuts away before every fight scene https://t.co/DZRAJIkRxD— KillCrites ? (@KillCrites) October 25, 2017
SirSpinky
Guess I want a fucking Deathstroke movie now.— ?Raphsident Evil ? (@SirSpinky) October 25, 2017
What the fuck. My God. Please happen.
onecoolsquirrel
You mean Batman film featuring Deathstroke https://t.co/mCTokldWOv— Steve (@onecoolsquirrel) October 25, 2017
DrManhattans
Wait, Deathstroke is getting a whole solo movie? pic.twitter.com/wU2js8ONEt— Sydhattan (@DrManhattans) October 25, 2017
redazarath
SOLO DEATHSTROKE MOVIE IS THE GREATESY THIBG THAG COULD EVER HAPPEN— jordan (@redazarath) October 25, 2017
TheRisenKnight
Possible solo Deathstroke movie?! pic.twitter.com/VdFabvtjW9— ?? (@TheRisenKnight) October 25, 2017
movienut97
GARETH EVANS DIRECTING A DEATHSTROKE MOVIE?!?!?! I’M ABOUT TO FAINT! https://t.co/NEwucRgP6O— Noah Damron (@movienut97) October 25, 2017
duskspirit
@terrance_may after hearing the deathstroke news pic.twitter.com/nnNqdmGwHf— J.A.I (@duskspirit) October 25, 2017
PapaGillman
I’m on the fence. I want a Deathstroke solo movie since he’s is one of my favorite characters. But I wanted the John Wick/Atomic Blonde crew https://t.co/ROjiUbTFwX— PapaGillman (@PapaGillman) October 25, 2017
tyIerakin
A Deathstroke movie directed by the guy behind The Raid? Sign me the fuck up https://t.co/kPtWcKb0zL— Spooky Tyler (@tyIerakin) October 25, 2017