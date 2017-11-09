The Internet Is Freaking Out About DC Films’ ‘Deathstroke’ Movie

It looks like DC Films isn’t done stunning fans just yet. Earlier this year, news broke that the studio was developing movies for Batgirl, Nightwing, and the Joker – but that is not all. According to a scoop from The Wrap, DC Films is also developing a film for Deathstroke, and the Internet is losing its mind.

As you can see below, Twitter is lighting up with fans now that the Deathstroke announcement has gone public. Warner Bros. and DC Films have not commented on the report, but they might as well given the overwhelming support Deathstroke is receiving online.

According to current reports, Deathstroke will be getting a solo film featuring Joe Manganiello. Right now, word is that director Gareth Edwards is looking to direct the project. Over on social media, Umberto Gonzalez further commented on his scoop by saying the film’s details are “to be determined” as it is still in development.

For fans, the report is one they are clearing getting behind. Many grew concerned about Deathstroke’s place in the DC Extended Universe this year once Ben Affleck stepped down from The Batman as a director. Matt Reeves has since come in to oversee the film, but the director has said the project is getting a total rewrite. Fans were left unsure if Deathstroke would be kept in the film, and Manganiello didn’t give fans any concrete reason to think the assassin was safe. But, now, it seems the character has gotten a much-wanted upgrade.

Deathstroke gets 5 minutes of screentime and it cuts away before every fight scene https://t.co/DZRAJIkRxD — KillCrites ? (@KillCrites) October 25, 2017

Guess I want a fucking Deathstroke movie now.



What the fuck. My God. Please happen. — ?Raphsident Evil ? (@SirSpinky) October 25, 2017

You mean Batman film featuring Deathstroke https://t.co/mCTokldWOv — Steve (@onecoolsquirrel) October 25, 2017

Wait, Deathstroke is getting a whole solo movie? pic.twitter.com/wU2js8ONEt — Sydhattan (@DrManhattans) October 25, 2017

SOLO DEATHSTROKE MOVIE IS THE GREATESY THIBG THAG COULD EVER HAPPEN — jordan (@redazarath) October 25, 2017

GARETH EVANS DIRECTING A DEATHSTROKE MOVIE?!?!?! I’M ABOUT TO FAINT! https://t.co/NEwucRgP6O — Noah Damron (@movienut97) October 25, 2017

I’m on the fence. I want a Deathstroke solo movie since he’s is one of my favorite characters. But I wanted the John Wick/Atomic Blonde crew https://t.co/ROjiUbTFwX — PapaGillman (@PapaGillman) October 25, 2017

tyIerakin