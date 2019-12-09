Debunked! Shazam 2 Was Not Announced At CCXP

This weekend saw some big news for DC fans the world over as Warner Bros. used their panel at CCXP to reveal the first official trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 as well as confirm new details about the upcoming sequel. The Batman director Matt Reeves also recorded a video to address the fans at the panel, promising that he would be there to bring footage from the highly anticipated movie to CCXP in 2020. Furthermore, WB also delivered the first footage from Godzilla vs Kong to the event among other announcements. All of that is to say that WB did bring a lot to the annual convention in Brazil, but one thing they did not bring and did not announce was a sequel to this year’s Shazam!

While there are numerous reports that Shazam 2 was officially announced at CCXP, ComicBook.com has learned and confirmed that there was no official announcement of Shazam! 2 at the event. Shazam! clips were featured in the studio’s opening reel, which is what might have led to the confusion by some fans.

This is, of course, not to say that Shazam 2 isn’t happening at all, but the film was just not formally announced at this year’s CCXP. Zachary Levi who stars as the titular hero revealed this summer that the studio is keen to make the sequel “as soon as possible,” partially due to how quickly the young actors from the first film will grow up.

“If we don’t shoot another movie real quick, then they’re just gonna be men,” Levi said of his co-stars Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer. “There’s no point in saying ‘Shazam’ to transform, they’re already transformed! So that’s all I can tell you about the sequel, but I’m very excited to get into it, making it, and I hope you all enjoy it when we do.”

Levi has also said that he expects filming to begin in late spring or early summer of 2020. Whether that time table remains accurate for the film is unclear,

The stage is being set for Shazam! 2 though as well as later follow-ups for the superhero, with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie scheduled to open in theaters on December 22, 2021. Johnson’s Black Adam and Levi’s Shazam will eventually meet as well, though Levi says it may not be for a while, confirming it could be as far away as Shazam 3 or later.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! was one of the more successful DC films in terms of critic response. The movie ended up with a 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 385 reviews and an 83% audience score after 15,403 reviews. It also starred Mark Strong as the villainous Dr. Sivana, Djimon Hounsou as The Wizard, along with Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, Ian Choi, Faithe Herman, Jovan Armand, and Grace Fulton.