Demand to Release the Snyder Cut of Justice League Surges Again on Twitter

Are you a true DC fan if you haven't campaigned incessantly for the release of the Snyder Cut?

Are you a true DC fan if you haven’t campaigned incessantly for the release of the Snyder Cut? That might be debatable, but the momentum among the die-hard fans who are attempting to see Justice League as director Zack Snyder intended continues to persist.

While it’s unlikely that Warner Bros. Pictures will ever dedicate the resources to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League, that hasn’t stopped fans from clamoring for the film to make its way to the public. The DC Comics movie universe seems to be moving on, with sequels to Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Shazam! on the way while they reboot Batman, the Joker, and the Suicide Squad. But the fans are still fighting for Justice.

Richard M. Castaldo, who lost in last year’s general election for Oklahoma’s 2nd District for the United States House, has made it his mission to constantly tweet about Justice League‘s Snyder Cut, hoping to get support from people like Ben Shapiro and other conservative figures online.

Castaldo’s latest tweets about Snyder himself saying that it’s up to Warner Bros., which stem from the director’s cut screenings he held earlier this year, have gained some steam online as fans hope the studio will reverse course and release a version of the film that failed to gain any traction at the box office.

But fans still hope. And while it seems like a lost cause, they’ve formed a tight-knit community that will continue to push for the release of the Snyder Cut. Read on to see what these Justice League fans are saying.

