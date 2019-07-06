Demand to Release the Snyder Cut of Justice League Surges Again on Twitter

Are you a true DC fan if you haven’t campaigned incessantly for the release of the Snyder Cut? That might be debatable, but the momentum among the die-hard fans who are attempting to see Justice League as director Zack Snyder intended continues to persist.

While it’s unlikely that Warner Bros. Pictures will ever dedicate the resources to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League, that hasn’t stopped fans from clamoring for the film to make its way to the public. The DC Comics movie universe seems to be moving on, with sequels to Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Shazam! on the way while they reboot Batman, the Joker, and the Suicide Squad. But the fans are still fighting for Justice.

Richard M. Castaldo, who lost in last year’s general election for Oklahoma’s 2nd District for the United States House, has made it his mission to constantly tweet about Justice League‘s Snyder Cut, hoping to get support from people like Ben Shapiro and other conservative figures online.

Castaldo’s latest tweets about Snyder himself saying that it’s up to Warner Bros., which stem from the director’s cut screenings he held earlier this year, have gained some steam online as fans hope the studio will reverse course and release a version of the film that failed to gain any traction at the box office.

But fans still hope. And while it seems like a lost cause, they’ve formed a tight-knit community that will continue to push for the release of the Snyder Cut. Read on to see what these Justice League fans are saying.

Are you wondering what this is all about, why people are passionate about WB doing the right thing? The Justice League we have is not Zack Snyder’s. It didn’t complete the trilogy & was unjust to the collaborators, including Ray Porter and Ray Fisher. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/0lmFk2tFmG — Richard M. Castaldo (@Castaldo2018) July 5, 2019

We have wanted this since we got the news about reshoots and cut times. We have fought for years. I think it’s time for the fans to get what we deserve which is #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Honestly, what more does WB really have to lose with a straight to home re-release? — Zachary C. Isabell (@ZackFairGamer) July 5, 2019

At first I thought Snyder shot only half the movie, and then Whedon took over after Snyder had to step away. But it seems that ZS delivered a “full” rough cut. And if I were a big fan of this movie, I’d definitely want to see that version too. — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) July 5, 2019

How is Warner Brother supposed to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut when it doesn’t exist? Zach Snyder didn’t film all the scenes for his version and the scenes he did film have unfinished CGI. — Jykia Deshawn💜⚡️ (@JDJohnson_1999) July 5, 2019

Don’t #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. The movie came out, it’s done. People need to let it go — Brian West (@weazywest) July 5, 2019

Also, with all this fan outcry and demand to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, could you imagine if WB finally gave in, put even more money into something they clearly want to forget exists, and released the film — only for it to be just as awful as the original theatrical release? pic.twitter.com/TVTwZThRrP — Dave Baldwin (@davemabaldwin) July 5, 2019

So apparently there’s a uncut version of JL by @ZackSnyder which has Darkseid In it and it’s 3 1/2 hours long. Why hasn’t it been released yet is beyond me. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut — J.R. (@JamesLufkin) July 5, 2019

A special shout out to Ciarán Hinds, our Steppenwolf, the first one to say that he disapproved the theatrical cut and wants to see the original movie. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/JrX0QKaJPp — Mariana ⚒ (@mayerdelrey) July 5, 2019

