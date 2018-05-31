Oakland Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Wants to Be the Next Batman

There’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of DC Films’ Batman franchise – including whether or not Ben Affleck is continuing in the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Well, until Affleck signs on the dotted line to continue on as The Batman, other celebrities are throwing their bid in to play The Dark Knight in Matt Reeves upcoming new Batman movie.

I’m actually trying to be the next Batman… y’all let the people know who need to know! @DCComics https://t.co/JOfWJxyKHs — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) May 27, 2018



As you can see above, one of the latest self-nominated celebrities for the Batman role is none other than Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Carr posted the proclamation to Twitter most likely as a boast / joke, but like all things Batman, the response from sports fans, comic book fans, and all those in between, was nothing but savage!

Check out the responses from Twitter below. If there’s anything to learn here, it’s that it’s probably a good idea to be winner first, before you try to be Batman. ? ?

Batman Stats

We don’t know how this insult works, exactly, since Batman doesn’t actually have a playoff or division win in professional sports… but it is a savage takedown of Carr!

Batman ? actually wins his division on occasion tho

And he has a playoff win pic.twitter.com/sw7iMxjeHh — M Heezy (@mgmann1982) May 27, 2018

Sportsing!

It didn’t take long for the sports fan to turn this little “debate” into a full-on episode of Sports Center. As you can see, the Raider Nation never misses an opportunity to represent.

Andy dalton has actually played in a playoff game, carr has not ? — Mark Anderson (@MSATheRapper) May 27, 2018



I agree completely, I’m just saying we can’t compare him to dalton b/c dalton sucks and cant win a playoff game. When given the chance,carr will ✊ #raidernation — Mark Anderson (@MSATheRapper) May 27, 2018

Bruce Wayne Training

This fan rightly points out that Carr is already making strides in the wealthy playboy department.

13 mill a year. Not exactly Bruce Wayne money, but you got a good start — AvatarDcuo (@AvatarVIIGaming) May 29, 2018

Grammar FAIL

Can’t throw shade if you can’t spell it correctly – but thanks for playing, kid!

If you Can’t Be Batman…

Not sure if this is nice to Carr, or mean to Nightwing…

Maybe Nightwing — Michael (@M_J_F_87) May 28, 2018



Sorry Derrick but Ben Affleck is the Bat but you could be nightwing ???? — Black Wolf (@Tmobile021Black) May 28, 2018

What Kind of Batman?

This fan doesn’t have a problem with Carr as Batman – so long as certain conditions are met!

But you have to be the Michael Keaton ? man. He was the best — GT5 (@gtarango05) May 27, 2018

Seeing Is Believing

Don’t know if this helps or hurts his case:

The Only Opinion That Matters

In the end, there’s only one man whose approval matters:

Clearly DC Fans probably don’t want Carr anywhere near a Batman role – but who do you want to wear the cape and cowl in the next film? Ben Affleck, or someone new? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.