Oakland Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Wants to Be the Next Batman

There’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of DC Films’ Batman franchise – […]

By

There’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of DC Films’ Batman franchise – including whether or not Ben Affleck is continuing in the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Well, until Affleck signs on the dotted line to continue on as The Batman, other celebrities are throwing their bid in to play The Dark Knight in Matt Reeves upcoming new Batman movie.

As you can see above, one of the latest self-nominated celebrities for the Batman role is none other than Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Carr posted the proclamation to Twitter most likely as a boast / joke, but like all things Batman, the response from sports fans, comic book fans, and all those in between, was nothing but savage!

Check out the responses from Twitter below. If there’s anything to learn here, it’s that it’s probably a good idea to be winner first, before you try to be Batman. ? ?

Batman Stats

We don’t know how this insult works, exactly, since Batman doesn’t actually have a playoff or division win in professional sports… but it is a savage takedown of Carr!

Sportsing!

It didn’t take long for the sports fan to turn this little “debate” into a full-on episode of Sports Center. As you can see, the Raider Nation never misses an opportunity to represent. 

Bruce Wayne Training

This fan rightly points out that Carr is already making strides in the wealthy playboy department.  

Grammar FAIL

Can’t throw shade if you can’t spell it correctly – but thanks for playing, kid!

If you Can’t Be Batman…

Not sure if this is nice to Carr, or mean to Nightwing… 

What Kind of Batman?

This fan doesn’t have a problem with Carr as Batman – so long as certain conditions are met!

Seeing Is Believing

Don’t know if this helps or hurts his case: 

The Only Opinion That Matters

In the end, there’s only one man whose approval matters: 

Clearly DC Fans probably don’t want Carr anywhere near a Batman role – but who do you want to wear the cape and cowl in the next film? Ben Affleck, or someone new? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

