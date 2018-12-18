‘Detective’ Comics Features An All-Star Cast and a New Arkham Knight

DC announced details of the upcoming Detective Comics #1000, in stores on March 27 — and it includes a lead feature by series writer Peter J. Tomasi that will introduce a new version of The Arkham Knight to DC comics canon.

The 96-page giant will also feature stories from a wide variety of talent and be released with numerous variants, rolling out the same way that Action Comics #1000 did earlier this year.

“Batman is one of the most enduring characters in popular culture, and his debut in Detective Comics represented a pivotal moment in comics and pioneered a new type of superhero that would appeal to every generation,” said DC Publisher Dan DiDio. “Batman continues to have an impact on entertainment worldwide and the 1,000th issue of Detective Comics is a testament to the creative genius of Bob Kane and Bill Finger and is a fitting tribute to Batman on his 80th anniversary.”

Also like Action Comics #1000, the book will retail for $9.99 and feature a standard cover by fan-favorite artist Jim Lee, inker Scott Williams and colorist Alex Sinclair.

The Arkham Knight story will feature the art of Doug Mahnke, and set the stage for Tomasi’s next big storyline in the title.

According to DC, Detective Comics #1000 also features a two-page spread spotlighting the current state of the Batman universe by Jason Fabok, plus a treasure trove of original stories from a who’s who of comic writers and artists, all honoring the milestone anniversary of The World’s Greatest Detective, including:

Kevin Smith and Jim Lee

Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev

Warren Ellis and Becky Cloonan

Paul Dini and Dustin Nguyen

Denny O’Neil and Steve Epting

Christopher Priest and Neal Adams

Geoff Johns and Kelley Jones

Tom King, Tony Daniel and Joëlle Jones

Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo

James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez

O’Neil and Epting’s story will serve as a sequel to O’Neil’s beloved 1976 story “There’s No Hope in Crime Alley,” the first appearance of Leslie Thompkins, a character who would go on to play a significant role in the Batman mythology (and be heavily featured on Gotham).

As they did with Action, Detective Comics #1000 will feature a series of variant covers showcasing the Dark Knight through various decades from iconic Batman artists such as Steve Rude, Michael Cho, Jim Steranko, Bernie Wrightson, Frank Miller, Tim Sale, Jock and Greg Capullo—plus an homage to Jerry Robinson’s cover of November 1942’s Detective Comics #69 by Bruce Timm.