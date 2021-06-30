Did The Flash Just Kill Off Two Major Characters?

✖

This week on The Flash, Central City's heroes found themselves dealing with what might be termed a worst-case scenario. Not just one, but a whole army of Godspeeds showed up, threatening The Flash as well as the safety of everyone involved. But while The Flash was busy dealing with the terrifying white-clad speedster clones, there were other dangerous missions going on as well for other members of Team Flash, one that ended in an explosive cliffhanger that will have fans wondering if the series just killed off two of its major characters.

Warning: Spoilers for tonight's episode of The Flash, "Enemy at the Gates" below.

While the majority of Team Flash was dealing with the Godspeed issue, Joe and Kramer had a case of their own. Previously, Joe had confronted Kramer about her military history and it came to light that she was looking for someone named Adam, a man who had been like a brother to her, but who had betrayed her military unit. A metahuman, Adam was responsible for the deaths of Kramer's entire unit which is why Kramer is so anti-meta human now. He's managed to evade justice and now, Kramer and Joe are working together to try to find him.

While going over Joe's investigation, they figure out that Adam is living nearby and decide to go stake things out and, presumably, confront him with Kramer arresting him. Joe and Kramer stake out Adam's home but don't see any sign of him, though Kramer admits to Joe that she's nervous because Adam apparently has an affinity for killing. While they are talking, Joe notices something coming up on the car, and Kramer panics, telling him to get out but it's too late. The car is hit by some force and explodes, seemingly with Kramer and Joe both still inside.

Did The Flash just kill off Joe and Kramer? While things look bleak for both characters, the reality is they probably did survive the blast, though their future may still remain uncertain. The synopsis for next week's "P.O.W." indicates that while Diggle arrives in Central City to help with the Godspeed War, Joe and Kramer are "hunted by a former colleague of hers." That former colleague is probably Adam so it seems that Joe and Kramer still have quite a fight ahead of them. You can check out the synopsis for "P.O.W." below.

"DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS – John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet’s (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristin Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Dan Fisk."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.