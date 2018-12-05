Is Diggle Wearing the Green Arrow Suit in New “Elseworlds” Poster?

The CW shared their first poster promoting next week’s “Elseworlds” crossover and with it came all kinds of reveals. Not only does it appear we’re getting two Clark Kent’s next week, but it appears John Diggle (David Ramsey) could pick up another mantle for the night.

Though he’s displayed awfully small in the background of the poster, Diggle is clad in a full leather costume, not unlike what we’ve seen him wear as he acted as the Green Arrow is episodes past. It should be noted that he appears hoodless on the poster, so it could be some kind of updated costume for the crossover.

Earlier this year, Ramsey told ComicBook.com that “Elseworlds” is the biggest crossover The CW has done between their Arrowverse shows yet.

“How do you go bigger?” Ramsey said. “Like, every single year they do these crossovers, it’s like it’s bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger so it’s just, I have no idea how they do it. So of course, they don’t have a script yet but they kind of break the story somewhat so when I found out kind of what they want to do it was just like really? You’re just gonna go even bigger? Every year it’s just bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Other than playing Diggle on screen, Ramsey also happens to be moving into a role behind the camera this season. In a previously posted picture, Ramsey shared that he’ll be directing episode eleven this season, anticipated to premiere in the second half of the season after the mid-season break.

“Thank you doesn’t seem adequate enough to express how grateful I am to all of my family, friends, fans, crew members, executives and cast members that inexplicably offered support in my journey to get here,” Ramsey said. “I am fortunate to have you all at my back. Day 1. Take 1 #arrowseason7”

The “Elseworlds” crossover will begin on Sunday, December 9th with The Flash at 8/7c, followed by Arrow on December 10th at 8/7c, and Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c.