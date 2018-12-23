Aquaman is finally hitting theaters in North America and fans all over the country are getting the chance to see Jason Momoa‘s titular hero back in action. Of course, given the nature of superhero films in 2018, everyone heading out to the theaters this weekend will have one question on their minds.

Does Aquaman have a post-credits scene, or not?

Ever since Iron Man debuted in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made post-credits scenes a staple of the superhero genre. No matter which studio has produced them, most superhero movies in the last decade have included these teaser scenes, and that habit continues in Aquaman.

Without spoiling anything, it’s safe for us to tell you that you should stick around during the credits for Aquaman. There is one scene that takes place in the middle of the credits, and it is important for you to catch it. Unlike some post-credits scenes that simply set out to make the audience laugh, this scene is actually important to the overall story of Aquaman, as well as the potential future of the character.

Now, since we don’t want to give anything away, we won’t say more than that. Just know that there is something waiting for you if you choose to stick around, and we definitely recommend that you do so.

Even though Marvel Studios made the post-credits scene such a big ordeal, the recent DC films have included plenty of action of their own. Last fall’s Justice League had perhaps one of the most talked-about post-credits scenes, as it introduced Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke and had him meet up with Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor, essentially planting the scenes for the Legion of Doom. While that tease may not ever come to fruition with the new direction of DC films, it was a great post-credits to see in the theaters.

