‘Battlestar Galactica,’ Arrowverse Actor Donnelly Rhodes Dead at 80

Canadian Actor Donnelly Rhodes, best known for his work on Battlestar Galactica, has passed away at the age of 80.

According to his talent agency, and as reported by MovieFone, Rhodes died in Canada on Monday, following a battle with cancer.

The veteran TV actor, with more than 100 acting credits to his name, will be recognized by most viewers as Dr. Sherman Cottle from Syfy’s Battlestar Galactica series in 2004. Rhodes appeared in 36 episodes of the series, from 2004-2009.

In addition to Battlestar Galactica, Rhodes had a habit of appearing on many different shows that have become an integral part of geek culture. The actor had small roles in Smallville, The X-Files, The Dead Zone, Pysch and Supernatural. He also appeared in 2010’s Tron: Legacy. His most recent role was in 2016’s Arrowverse crossover event, “Invasion!” where he played Agent Smith in two episodes.

Before his run on various nerd-favorite television shows, Rhodes appeared in programs like Danger Bay, Soap, Magnum P.I., Double Trouble, Hill Street Blues and Mission Impossible.

Rhodes is survived by his wife, Sarah, and his two children.