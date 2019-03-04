‘Doom Patrol’ Confirms Aquaman Exists in ‘Titans’ DC Universe Continuity

While DC Universe‘s Doom Patrol series centers around some of the strangest characters in DC Comics lore, it’s newest episode did have a not to the world’s most recent superhero obsession: Aquaman.

Early on in Friday’s Doom Patrol episode, “Puppet Patrol,” Robotman is messing with Cyborg (though we’ll leave off exactly how in order not to spoil). One way Cliff chooses to pick on his new friend is to reference the Justice League that’s not yet allowed to be a part of, no matter how hard he may try. At one point during this exchange, when Cyborg is looking for his keys, Robotman toys with him and says, “I bet Aquaman doesn’t lose his keys.”

This is nothing but a funny, throwaway joke to both break down Cyborg’s spirit, and offer a laugh to DC fans watching the series. However, it also succeeds in confirming that Aquaman does indeed exist in the continuity of Doom Patrol and Titans. Not that we ever really doubted that he did, but this makes it official.

The moment in this episode marks the first time Arthur Curry’s hero is every specifically mentioned by name, but the Justice League as a whole came up much earlier. In fact, DC’s iconic team of heroes was referenced back during an episode of Titans, months before Doom Patrol started airing. In one of the episodes in the latter half of Titans‘ first season, when a young Donna Troy was talking to Dick Grayson in Wayne Manor. She revealed to him that she was there with Wonder Woman for a Justice League meeting, where the heroes were discussing something about the Joker.

We’ve long known that the Justice League exists in this version of the DC Universe, though that didn’t exactly mean Aquaman was included, given that the team is seemingly a revolving door of members. Fortunately, now we know that Arthur Curry is alive and well on these show, and here’s to hoping we get to see him appear one day in the future.

New episodes of Doom Patrol are released every Friday morning on DC Universe.

