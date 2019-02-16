‘Doom Patrol’ Audition Tapes Confirm Flex Mentallo Appearance

DC Universe is about to drop the series premiere of Doom Patrol this week, diving deep into the weird superhero team after their debut on Titans last year.

And while many comic fans have favorite storylines and characters they’d like to see, one character from Richard Case and Grant Morrison’s iconic run tends to top the wishlist; Flex Mentallo, and it appears he’s coming sooner than we thought.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to audition tapes posted to Vimeo (via Geeks WorldWide), actors such as Brett Davis and Evan Parke have tried out for the role, with some script samples that show the character will be much in line with the version seen in Morrison’s collaboration with Frank Quitely.

It’s not clear when this version of the character will show up on Doom Patrol, but it seems like it will likely be stinger toward the end of the season or for a potential second season.

The actors involved with Doom Patrol make it clear that the series will be unlike other superhero shows, even their DC Universe sister series in Titans. Robotman actor Brendan Fraser spoke about his role with ComicBook.com earlier this week, revealing new details about his take on former race car driver Cliff Steele.

“[He’s] a straight up narcissist. He’s a daredevil. Okay, so he drives cars fast, and I question if, or not, he really won those races all fair and square,” Fraser said. “He’s a glory hound, and a cheater in more than one way, not just on the track. Yes, he needs to get it together, but it’s too late before he makes the decision to turn things around if he can, when he immediately loses his wife and child, or does he? Keep watching. It’s a comic book.”

Alan Tudyk joins the series as the narrator and villain Mr. Nobody, who has a lot in common with a very popular Batman villain. But the actor assured us his character is far from being a clone of the Clown Prince of Crime.

“I wanted to make sure [Mr. Nobody] wasn’t the Joker, because I’m also doing that for [DC Universe].” Tudyk revealed. “That comes out in October, so I was doing them at the same time. Doing them concurrently, ’cause we’re recording on them. [I wanted to make them different] as far as vocally, just specifically vocally. But it’s in the character, it’s in the writing. It really is there as far as his wry sense of humor, his sadistic side, his anger issues. It’s just the self-awareness that starts it out right in the beginning. ‘I wasn’t that good of a bad guy. I was a bad bad guy. I wanna be a better bad guy, so I met a Nazi, as one does.’ He’s just having fun.”

Doom Patrol premieres on DC Universe on Friday, February 15th.