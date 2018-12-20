DC Universe Hosts ‘Doom Patrol’ Pilot Screening

With Titans heading into the finale week of its debut season, DC Universe subscribers are now looking ahead towards the future of the streaming service’s live-action original slate, and Doom Patrol is the next series on deck. After having made their debut in an episode of Titans earlier this season, the Doom Patrol characters are set to get their own series in February 2019.

That premiere is only a couple of months away, and the first screenings of the show’s pilot episode are finally taking place. These screenings aren’t for press or fans though, but instead for the cast and crew that have been hard at work on the show.

Over the weekend, actor Joivan Wade posted a picture of the event on his Twitter account. The tweet included a few “ssh” emojis, a Doom Patrol hashtag, and an image of Negative Man art behind the words “Doom Patrol Pilot Screening.” Unfortunately, since it was strictly a screening for those involved with the show, no details about the plot of the pilot have been revealed online.

Unlike some of the other main Doom Patrol cast members, Wade didn’t appear in Titans this season. The actor is set to portray the DC Universe version of Cyborg, the half-man, half-robot member of the Justice League, who will be working closely with the Doom Patrol in the standalone series.

When he first saw the costume for Cyborg, Wade raved that it was “amazing,” getting fans excited for what’s to come with his character. However, one actor that has played Cyborg in the past did cast some doubt on the DC Universe’s potential Justice League member.

Earlier this year, Justice League star Ray Fisher noted that his CGI suit in the feature film was costly, causing some fans to think twice about his look on a TV budget.

“It would be a very, very costly movie to make because it is so CGI heavy with Cyborg,” Fisher said of a potential standalone Cyborg film. “You’re going to be looking at $200 million just to make it. So it’s one of those things you have to take into consideration. It’s a numbers game for some people at the end of the day.”

Wade will be joined in Doom Patrol by Brendan Fraser, Timothy Dalton, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Dwain Murphy, Jake Michaels, and Alan Tudyk.

You can view the synopsis for Doom Patrol below.

“Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane. Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg. Banding together these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.”

