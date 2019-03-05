‘Doom Patrol’ Casts ‘Supernatural’ Star Mark Sheppard

A Supernatural reunion is taking place on the upcoming episode of Doom Patrol this week, as the promo for the new edition, “Cult Patrol,” has revealed that Crowley himself is joining the ever-expanding DC Universe roster.

Mark Sheppard, best known for playing the role of Crowley on Supernatural, has been cast as chaos magician Willoughby Kipling on the next episode of Doom Patrol. This role will reunite him with Jeremy Carver, who served as a producer on Supernatural for years, and is now the showrunner for Doom Patrol.

After the promo had revealed Sheppard’s appearance on the show, he teased an incredibly fun adventure ahead with his old Supernatural pal.

“If you haven’t seen it, prepare to have your mind blown,” Sheppard said of the series. “Carver and company have crafted an extraordinary tale. Great cast, great writing, the look and feel is beautiful. So proud to take a part! See you in episode 4!”

If you haven’t seen it, prepare to have your mind blown! @TheDCUniverse @DoomPatrolDCU is masterful. Carver and company have crafted an extraordinary tale. Great cast, great writing, the look and feel is beautiful. So proud to take a part! See you in episode 4! #SPNFamiIy — Mark Sheppard (@Mark_Sheppard) March 1, 2019

Last week, before Sheppard’s casting had been revealed in the Doom Patrol promo, the actor took to Instagram with a photo of his new character, teasing a mysterious role on an unknown TV series.

“Finally, I’m allowed to share a taste of what’s coming your way in a few days,” Sheppard wrote in the post. “Surrounded by an amazing cast and crew, I have relished every minute of playing this new character.”

Willoughby Kipling may not be a name that’s immediately recognized by every DC fan, but his personality will certainly remind you of another English magician from DC lore. Kipling was initially created to be a knock-off of Constantine, after Grant Morrison was told he couldn’t use the Hellblazer in his Doom Patrol comics.

Are you looking forward to seeing Sheppard’s debut on Doom Patrol? How are you liking the series so far? Let us know in the comments!

New episodes of Doom Patrol are released every Friday on DC Universe.

