‘Doom Patrol’: Every One of Jane’s Personalities We’ve Seen So Far

On Doom Patrol, each of the heroes that make up the team of reluctant heroes have interesting, tragic histories that make them who they are by the time we meet them in the care of Niles Caulder in the series premiere of the DC Universe series. However, even in a makeshift family of complex characters, Crazy Jane is the most complex of them all. With 64 personalities, each one with its own super power, the team and audience never really know which Jane they’re going to get.

With 15 episodes expected for the series’ first season, Doom Patrol is just over its midseason mark as of this week’s “Danny Patrol” and while that episode largely focused on Vic/Cyborg and Larry/Negative Man’s efforts to help a gender-queer sentient stretch of street named Danny evade the Bureau of Normalcy, the episode’s sub-plot centered on a newly-introduced Jane personality — and set up for next week’s exploration of the complicated Underground that houses all of Jane’s personas. With that in mind, we thought it might be helpful to document the personalities we’ve met so far on Doom Patrol.

Thus far, there have been at least 14 different personalities manifested on Doom Patrol and possibly a few more. Some are taken right out of the pages of comics while a couple are creations for the series, but each of them are distinct. For Diane Guerrero, who plays Jane and all of her personalities, it’s the distinctiveness that has helped her embody each one uniquely.

“I keep a journal, and I do have a whiteboard in my trailer.” Guerrero explained. “And I just make sure that I attribute where this person is leading from – Are they leading from their eyes? Are they leading from their chest? how are they walking? What is their main character trait? I keep all of that. You know, [showrunner] Jeremy Carver suggested when I first got the role that I pick music for each character. So Jane is really into punk rock. And other characters… like maybe Karen is into Backstreet Boys. You know what I mean? So that’s also been a lot of fun, because my music taste is kind of wide and sort of all over the place, so I enjoy doing that. There’s a lot of characters I haven’t explored yet, so I look forward to that.”

Read on for the various personalities we've seen from Jane thus far in Doom Patrol.

Jane (“Crazy Jane”)

The dominant personality, Jane — or “Crazy Jane” — doesn’t really have any actual powers in the series that we’ve seen unless you consider being sane a super power, though in comics she eventually is shown to have healing powers. She’s the most reasonable personality, one that Cliff has come to care a great deal for and is very concerned that he’s deeply upset, leading to her disappearance as the dominant voice for the collective “Jane”.

Flit

One of the more useful personalities, we don’t really “see” Flit so much as we see what Flit can do. The personality can teleport, which has proven useful several times in the series, namely in taking Larry and Cliff to Paraguay as well as making getting Hammerhead and Cliff to Barcelona while they were trying to prevent the Decreator from being summoned.

Hammerhead

Speaking of Hammerhead, she’s the personality we’ve probably seen the most of on Doom Patrol thus far. Aggressive, tough, and foul-mouthed, on the series and in comics she has super strength as a power. It’s a combination that makes her someone you don’t want to mess with.

Penny Farthing

Speaking with an English accent and a severe stutter, Penny Farthing made her debut when Jane and Cliff ended up in Nurnheim. She’s very nervous, but appears to be very kind, if not a little on the juvenile side. She also appears in the promo for the upcoming “Jane Patrol” episode.

Silver Tongue

A character unique to the live-action series, Silver Tongue has the power to turn words into edged weapons that she can then use against people. She makes her debut at Fuchstopia in Paraguay and, along with Cliff, takes down the Nazi scientist Heinrich Von Fuchs who is responsible for the creation of Mr. Nobody.

Dr. Harrison

Dr. Harrison made her debut in “Paw Patrol” and may be the most dangerous personality yet. Insane and with the power to influence people with her voice. Dr. Harrison telepathically figures out the childhood traumas of others and uses those to “persuade” people to do what she wants them to. In “Paw Patrol” she very nearly has the cruel doctor that has been torturing Jane in the mental hospital stab himself in the eye with a pen, for example. She is ultimately recruited by Niles and Mr. Nobody to create a cult that will, eventually, unleash the Recreator to save the world from the Decreator.

Katy/Flaming Katy

Seen briefly, Flaming Katy is a pyrokinetic that burned Jane’s room down in the mental hospital, leading to Jane being tortured further by the doctor. She is also mentioned on one of the interview tapes with Niles and is said to have shown up and shoplifted clothes that Jane was trying on. She is very anti-social.

Lucy Fugue

In comics, Lucy Fugue has radioactive bones and see-through skin as well as has the power to generate harmonic vibrations, but on the series the Lucy personality has electrical powers and is seen shocking Vic/Cyborg into unconsciousness.

Spinning Jenny

Another, very briefly seen personality, Spinning Jenny is prone to panic attacks and is seen constantly screaming and slamming her hands into her head when she’s the dominant personality.

The Hangman’s Beautiful Daughter

One of the more calm personalities, The Hangman’s Beautiful Daughter is often seen painting. In comics, she can psychically activate her paintings. One of her paintings in the series depicts Vic killing the whole team, something that has caused some stress for the Doom Patrol.

Sylvia

More mentioned than seen, Sylvia is described as having a “spooky voice”. In comics, Sylvia is a manifestation of Jane’s claustrophbia and is locked inside a small room, reciting poem fragmants that she belives would be a key for her to leave the room if only she could put them together.

Baby Doll

Innocent and child-like, Baby Doll is a personality who believes that everything is lovely. She’s scared of Robotman, but is particularly fond of Cyborg.

Scarlet Harlot

She’s not given a name in Doom Patrol, nor do we see her powers specifically, but Scarlet Harlot is the personality that lustfully asks “Please touch me”. In comics, she’s a nymphomaniac who can create ectoplasmic projections and absorb psycho-sexual energy. She’s seen in Doom Patrol right after another personality tells Robotman not to touch her.

Sun Daddy

Another personality with fire-related powers, Sun Daddy appears as a giant flaming figure with a sun for a head who can throw fireballs. He’s not named in Doom Patrol, but he looks exactly like his depiction in comics and appears briefly in both the pilot episode as well as in “Doom Patrol Patrol”.

Karen

The latest of Jane’s personalities to show up, Karen is a 1990s romantic comedy obsessed woman who also has the ability to force people to love her — something Rita calls her love spells. The other personalities loathe her, especially since she uses her ability and posessiveness to attempt to marry a man named Doug. That is stopped by Robotman and at the end of “Danny Patrol”, Karen is seen being dragged off deep in Jane’s psyche, leaving Jane’s body without a dominant personality.

Kay/K-5

In Nurnheim, while speaking with the Archons, it is possible that we see the real Jane — Kay Challis, also called K-5. She’s the young girl that we see who seems quite frightened by everything, but also picks up Cliff’s brain so it’s not left on the ground. Hammerhead makes it very clear that Cliff will never speak to her or about her again. In comics, Kay is the real person Jane started out as. She’s the child who is abused and thus, disappears inside the other personalities created to deal with the trauma. It’s said that K-5 is asleep somewhere deep in the Underground.

Potential others: A Wall-Crawling Persona and Miranda

There are a few personalities that may have been seen so far on Doom Patrol, but as many are not directly named at their time of appearance, it’s hard to tell for sure.

The first is a wall-crawling personality seen in one of the interview tapes with Niles. Not much else is known about this personality.

The other one is up for debate. When Cliff and Hammerhead get to Barcelona with the intent to close the gates to Nurnheim, things go a bity awry in the church. “Hammerhead” seems to be stunned into silence for a moment, clearly reliving some sort of trauma. When she snaps out of it, she attacks the priest, resulting in she and Cliff being sucked into Nurnheim. In comics, Miranda was the first of Jane’s dominant personalities who suffered a sexual assault in church. It was so traumatic that she ended up destroying herself. While the episode has Penny Farthing explain to Cliff that, after the church incident, Hammerhead was “relieved”, it’s possible that we actually saw echoes of Miranda — though more likely it was Hammerhead relieving a piece of what happened when Miranda destroyed herself. As her station is represented some indescribably horror in comics, it’s something that may be addressed in “Jane Patrol”.