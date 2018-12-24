‘Doom Patrol’ Reveals First Look at Crazy Jane

DC Universe’s Doom Patrol series is rolling out its first big promotional push now that Titans has wrapped season 1 (with an epic finale). In addition to getting our first look at the DC Universe version of Cyborg, Doom Patrol has now rolled out the official first look at another new member: Crazy Jane!

Played by Orange is the New Black actress Diane Guerrero, Jane Morris is a woman who suffers from severe dissociative identity disorder, resulting in her having 64 different personalities. Things get even more complicated when an alien weapon gives each of Jane’s various a different superpower. That leaves Jane in a place where she’s exceptionally powerful, but fights to maintain any kind of control over her own mind. Various DC Comics storylines, have seen Jane at times unite her personalities into one persona, or totally spiral out into a mess of conflicting voices in her head.

No doubt Doom Patrol will have a lot of fun putting Diane Guerrero through the paces of acting out many different “characters” in one body, as Jane cycles through various personalities. It will be equally interesting to see how many of her superpowers we get see adapted for the screen on a DC Universe TV budget.

Synopsis: “A re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol‘s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities – but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence – and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

The show also stars Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man; Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele/Robotman; April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman; Joivan Wade as Victor Stone/Cyborg; and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder/The Chief.

Doom Patrol will begin streaming on DC Universe on February 15th.