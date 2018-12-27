‘Doom Patrol’: New Behind-The-Scenes Look at Cyborg

This past week, after the finale of Titans aired on DC Universe, the streaming service unveiled a teaser for its next live-action original series, Doom Patrol.

Along with announcing the release date for Doom Patrol, the teaser and subsequent posters revealed the first look at the show’s small screen take on Justice League member Cyborg, played by Jovian Wade. Now, a few days later, a behind-the-scenes photo has given another good look at the character.

The BTS Cyborg photo surfaced on Reddit on Wednesday morning, and it features Wade’s character in the same red jumpsuit and practical mask that he donned in the official images. Check out the new photo below!

Ahead of the initial Cyborg photos dropping online, Wade took to social media to hype up his version of the character.

“It’s looking amazing, we have a great costume designer & what we’ve been able to do with television budgets shocks me,” Wade wrote on Instagram.

The practical suit that Wade will wear on Doom Patrol will be vastly different from the one worn by Ray Fisher in Justice League. While the classic Cyborg look from the comics is present in both costumes, Fisher’s was almost entirely CGI.

Other than Cyborg and Crazy Jane, the rest of the Doom Patrol characters made their debut during the first season of Titans. While the two shows will take place in the same universe, the tone will likely be drastically different, with Doom Patrol clearly going for a more comedic vibe.

The official synopsis for Doom Patrol teases plenty of wacky, hilarious action ahead.

“A re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

“Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

Doom Patrol is set to arrive on DC Universe on February 15, 2019.