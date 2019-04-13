‘Doom Patrol’: The Beard Hunter Debuts in “Hair Patrol” Promo

One of the great strengths of DC Universe‘s Doom Patrol is that the series takes characters from the team’s rich comic book history and finds creative ways to incorporate them — not matter how minor they may be — into the show’s plot. Now, in a new promo for the upcoming “Hair Patrol” episode, one of the odder villains is getting his turn: the Beard Hunter.

DC Universe has released a new promo for next week’s “Hair Patrol” and, according to the official synopsis, Vic and Rita face off with a dangerous man called The Beard Hunter, who has been activated by the Bureau of Normalcy to find Niles Caulder. You can check out the preview in the video above.

In comics, the Beard Hunter (real name Ernest Franklin) may be one of the most bizarre and hilarious villains in all of the DC Universe. Born with a hormone defect that prevented him from growing a beard of his own, the Beard Hunter became resentful of facial hair and took up a one-man war against beards. The Beard Hunter would hunt down and kill people with facial hair, taking their beards as his trophies. When he wasn’t murdering people for facial hair, he lived at home with his mom and indulged in his great love of body-building magazines. Oh, and he had dreams that his villainous acts would someday lead to a movie being made about his life.

Yes, you read all of that right. The Beard Hunter’s a dude who loves body building magazines and killing people because he’s jealous of their facial hair while also hoping for biopic fame. And you thought Animal Mineral Vegetable Man was weird. At any rate, as seen in the promo, Doom Patrol looks to be leaning into the comedic elements of the genuinely strange villain while also giving him a bit of a purpose beyond facial hair grudges as he’s gearing up to go after Niles. However, the idea that he’s been sent by the Bureau of Normalcy ties to the recent “Danny Patrol” episode in which the Bureau came hunting for Danny the Street only to be sent packing by his residents with an assist from Vic and Larry.

The Bureau sending someone for Niles also ties to the revelation from Larry that he was at one point forced to work with Bureau, a period of his history that has yet to be fully explored but is clearly traumatic for him based on what little we’ve seen thus far. Of course, personal issues for the team aside, the fact that the Bureau is now coming after Niles adds a new layer to the team’s mission this season. Not only is Niles missing thanks to Mr. Nobody — and getting him back being their primary focus — now they have to worry about rescuing their father figure from the evil elements of the government now as well, meaning things are only going to get more interesting from here.

Doom Patrol is now streaming on DC Universe. “Hair Patrol” will debut April 19th.

Are you excited to see another niche villain make their way to Doom Patrol? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid for all things Doom Patrol!

