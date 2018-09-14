‘Doom Patrol’ Set Photos Fully Reveal Brendan Fraser’s Robotman

Filming is underway on the first spinoff series from DC Universe, bringing the weird team of superheroes to life in Doom Patrol.

Now we have a better look at Brendan Fraser’s character of Robotman, the team’s mainstay and arguably its most prominent heavy hitter. Take a look at the practical costume they’re using for Robotman, and read on for more info.

We have lots of amazing photos of Robotman on the set of #DoomPatrol! See the latest set pics: //t.co/o953IByl3B — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 13, 2018

Fraser has just been cast as Robotman but he won’t be portraying the character under the suit. He will provide the voice, and it’s been reported that Fraser will play his human form of Cliff Steel in flashback sequences. Riley Shanahan is the actor wearing the Robotman costume on the set.

Based on the appearance of Robotman and previous set photos, it appears that the streaming series will borrow heavily from the Young Animal version of Doom Patrol from DC Comics. Artist Nick Derrington and writer Gerard Way leaned heavily into the bizarre aspects of the characters to critical acclaim, and hopefully the new show does the same.

Fans will get their first look at the Doom Patrol in the fourth episode of Titans, which premieres on DC Universe in October. It remains to be seen if Fraser will voice the character in that instance, but given the lead time on the episode and how Doom Patrol is already in production, it wouldn’t be surprising.

With this dual role, we’re likely going to see how Cliff Steele becomes Robotman, suffering a tragic racing accident that leaves his body lifeless before he is saved by Doom Patrol’s leader, the Chief.

It was recently announced former James Bond actor Timothy Dalton will be playing the Chief in the new series, while Alan Tudyk has signed on as the villain Mr. Nobody. And though the team has a storied history with Beast Boy, he won’t be the Teen Titans member associating with the Doom Patrol.

Instead, Cyborg will fulfill that role and he figures to play a prominent part in the formation of the superhero team.

But don’t expect this to be the beginning of a crossover on the streaming service. Swamp Thing writer Gary Dauberman previously said that DC Universe. isn’t forcing any connections between the series.

“I think the opportunity is there if we want to [connect the series] but it’s not mandated,” Dauberman told /Film. “I think we could if, in the future, it organically works itself out to be that way. I haven’t discussed that with the guys from Titans and they haven’t discussed it with us.”

Doom Patrol is rumored to premiere on DC Universe in 2019.